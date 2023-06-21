Jelly Roll Opens Up About How His Wife Helped Him Get Custody of His Daughter

Following the launch of his first country album, titled “Whitsitt Chapel,” inspired by his childhood church in Antioch, Tennessee, Jelly Roll is sharing insights into the significant impact his wife, Bunnie, had during the initial stages of their relationship.

During that period, Bunnie worked as a sex worker and possessed greater financial stability compared to the singer. She ensured the well-being of Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee, by providing a secure residence and facilitating her education when Jelly Roll gained full custody of her.

“I have to sit Bunnie down and go, ‘Look, I have a kid that you know about that I’m fixing to have to get full custody of,'” he said on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. ‘There’s also a woman out there that’s pregnant with a kid.’ Bunnie is just like, ‘Whew, man, that’s a lot.’ She was like, ‘But I got you.'”

Getting pretty e emotional, the singer explained how Bunnie made sure he could care for his daughter even though she wasn’t sure if they would last as a couple.

At that time, the singer found himself without a permanent residence, residing in a 1996 van. Realizing that his living situation was unsuitable for his daughter, he faced the challenge of not being able to bring her home to a van. Due to his felony conviction, he encountered difficulties in renting a place and lacked the necessary financial documentation to purchase a house in a suitable school district. Additionally, the financial constraints prevented him from affording legal representation.

“She’s like, ‘Well, the first thing we have to do is get you somewhere to live in Nashville,” he went on to say about Bunny explaining that the biggest hurdle he was facing was him not having any proof of income.

“Bunnie’s like, ‘Let’s just go get a condo so you have a bedroom for her,’ he continued. “I’m like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So Bunnie comes down there. We’re getting a condo. I’ll never forget, Bunnie looked at me, and man, it makes me emotional. She said, ‘No matter what happens with us, I’m gonna help you get this little girl.’

“Bunnie bankrolled the whole shit, and she never talks about that,” the singer stated.

Bailee’s mother reportedly had a history of addiction, a narrative that resonated with Bunnie, who herself had encountered similar experiences.

“It spoke to my heart,” Bunnie revealed. “When we went over to Bailee’s mom’s house—and this was in the midst of all this—I walked in, and Bailee didn’t even have a bed. She was sleeping on a chair. And she was there taking care of her two, or three little cousins, making them food. Literally, all she was doing was making them bread with peanut butter on it. And it broke my heart.”

She went on to say that helping them in that situation was the best decision she could have made, adding “Now I’ve got my little family.”

Bunnie and Jelly Roll went on to marry in 2016. The country singer has accumulated over 4 billion career streams thus far. His debut country single, “Son Of A Sinner,” claimed the top spot on the country radio charts, marking his first No. 1 in the genre. With the release of his album Whitsitt Chapel, the versatile singer, known for his ability to transition between genres, is embarking on the Backroad Baptism Tour, consisting of 44 cities.

The tour is scheduled to commence on July 28.