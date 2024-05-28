Jelly Roll Reveals That He’s “On the Fence” About Releasing His New Song “Liar”

Before appearing at the ACM Awards, Jelly Roll said he wanted to start the next chapter of his career at the awards show. He made good on that when he performed the new song “Liar” on the show. Many fans are waiting for that track to hit streaming services as the lead single from his sophomore country album. However, that may not happen.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Jelly Roll talked about new music, his tour rider, and much more. During the conversation, he revealed that he isn’t sure if he’ll release “Liar” or not.

Jelly Roll May Not Release “Liar”

“I felt like it was important to start the new era of music at the ACMs because we had done ‘Save Me’ there. We launched me and Lainey there. I think that as we’re celebrating ‘Halfway to Hell’ going No. 1, it’s kind of the end of the Whitsitt Chapel era,” he added.

“I don’t even know if we’re going to put ‘Liar’ out. I’m still on the fence about it,” he revealed. He went on to say that he felt that it was important to put a “flag in the ground” at the ACM Awards. He wanted the world to know that it was time for him to start releasing new music.

Jelly may not know if he’ll release “Liar” but he was able to share some details about his next album. “There’s a lot of storytelling on this album. I wrote probably a hundred and something songs, maybe a hundred and fifty plus, trying to figure this album out,” he said. “I’ve never been so inspired, though. I was getting so many stories. People were pouring into me. I mean, I’m at gas stations and red carpets and people are telling me their life stories. Really inspiring stories. I’ve never wrote more,” he added.

Jelly Roll revealed that he has released 32 albums over the course of his career. However, he’s still worried about the dreaded “sophomore slump” with his next country album.

