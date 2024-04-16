Jelly Roll Reveals That His Next Album Will Feature “Crazy” Collaborations

Last year, Jelly Roll broke into the country music world in a big way with his album Whitsitt Chapel. It was his debut album in the genre and has led to a trophy case full of awards, two No. 1 singles on country radio, and a Grammy nomination. Now, he says, that era is coming to an end. The newly minted country star is working on his next album.

Recently, Jelly Roll performed at Country Thunder Arizona. Before taking the stage he sat down with Audacy radio station KMLE 107.9 to talk about his recent success and what he has planned for the future. During the conversation, he revealed that new music is on the way.

Jelly Roll Is Working on a New Album

“I feel like the [2024 CMT Music Awards] were the end of the Whitsitt Chapel era,” he revealed. Earlier this month, Jelly Roll took home trophies for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Performance of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.

“I performed ‘Need a Favor’ there for the first time which was the beginning of the Whitsitt Chapel era. Then, I performed ‘Halfway to Hell’ there which was my last single off the album,” he explained. “So, new music’s on the horizon,” the CMA New Artist of the Year added. “I’m excited, man. It’s a new chapter.”

When asked for details about his upcoming project, Jelly Roll didn’t have much to say. However, he did reveal that the new album will include guest appearances from several artists. “I got some features,” he revealed. “I collabed with some crazy people in and out of the [country music] genre.” He added, “I reached, man. I tell you what, I ain’t got no shame. I’ll shoot my shot.”

Jelly Roll didn’t mention who will be on his next album. At the same time, saying that it will feature country artists as well as performers from other genres widens the pool. Only time will tell what he has in store for his fans.

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT

