Luke Combs Teases Live Version of Unreleased Song, Fans Ready to Cry

Luke Combs is gearing up for his highly anticipated Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old tour. And despite rumors that the setlist is just “Fast Car” 25 times in a row, fans are excited to hear the country artist’s biggest hits, along with some fresh material. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer has been sharing snippets of unreleased tunes with his social media followers for the past few months. And now it looks like concertgoers will get to finally get to hear one tune in its entirety.

Luke Combs Is Excited to Play This Song

The three-time GRAMMY nominee introduced a touching new track, “The Man He Sees in Me,” back in January. On Wednesday (April 3,) Combs shared a video of himself rehearsing the song to his Instagram account.

“Looking forward to playing ‘The Man He Sees in Me’ for y’all on tour!” the North Carolina native wrote in the caption.

Fans Are ‘Ready to Cry’

Now 34, Combs headed in a more mature direction with his 2023 album Gettin’ Old. He and wife Nicole Hocking welcomed a second son, Beau, in August 2023. Their older son, Tex, was born in June 2022.

The wisdom of fatherhood has mostly replaced the typical country music mainstays – girls, bars and small-town life – and fans have made it clear they are prepared to grow with Combs.

“If I’m crying in the pit, mind ya business,” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan added, “Bring tissues to concert ✍️ got it.”

Get Tickets to the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour

Combs’ fifth tour kicks off April 12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He’ll visit just about every major U.S. city, ending Aug. 10 in Houston, Texas.

The “Hurricane” singer will play two nights in each city. However, don’t expect to see the same show twice. Combs has indicated that each concert will consist of separate set lists, separate opening acts, and unique setups.

Additionally, Combs is bringing back his “Bootleggers Tailgate Party” for the latest tour. These events will take place each weekend ahead of Combs’ Saturday show, starting at 3 p.m.

It’s been a big year for Combs. His cover of Tracy Chapman’s timeless 1988 hit “Fast Car” snagged Song of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association awards. Combs’ version also topped the Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the first Black woman to do so.

