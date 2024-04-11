Fans Urge ‘American Idol’ to Make Jelly Roll a Full-Time Judge With Katy Perry Exiting

With country music celebrating another year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, stars like Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and countless others seemed all smiles as they walked the red carpet. But for Jelly Roll, the experience seemed like a dream as the rising star spent the last few years taking over country music. And showing that his stardom goes far beyond a single hit, the country singer swept all three categories he found himself nominated in. That wasn’t all as not long after, Jelly Roll appeared on American Idol as a mentor for the contestants. With the last few days somewhat of a whirlwind for the singer, he recently praised his success as American Idol fans called for the show to make him a judge.

Videos by American Songwriter

While enjoying his time on stage, Jelly Roll took a moment to share his success with his fans on Instagram. Posting a video of his performance on American Idol, the country singer captioned the post, discussing how unreal the last week was. “This week has been UNREAL, from CMT to American Idol. Thank you fans.”

Gaining over 90,000 likes, it appears that the American Idol judges weren’t the only ones on their feet during Jelly Roll’s performance. Comments included, “You are such an incredible mentor on the show because of the passion and soul you bring.” Another comment read, “I love you so much – your genuine investment and joy for the contestants has me in ALL THE FEELS.” And one fan insisted, “Congratulations on being nominated for ACM’s Entertainer of the Year! And best Male artist! You are doing great things for humanity and so deserving.”

[RELATED: American Idol’s Will Moseley Spills His Heart on Social Media After Encountering “Hero” Jelly Roll]

‘American Idol’ Fans Call For Jelly Roll To Be Next Judge

Always enjoying the love he receives from fans, Jelly Roll got more than he bargained for when he posted another picture of himself standing alongside Ryan Seacrest. Thrilled about being a guest on American Idol, fans quickly called for the show to make him a judge.

While writing “I could get used to this” about his time on American Idol, Jelly Roll watched as once again, fans rushed to the comments, hoping to make his statement a reality. “You added so much to the show tonight! I would love to see you as a regular judge!” The idea of Jelly Roll joining American Idol only gained steam with other comments declaring, “You’re absolutely amazing! You need to be a full time judge!!! You bring out the best in everyone you’ve around!! Love you. What a beautiful soul you have.”

Although just a suggestion for now, it appears that fans of American Idol might already have a replacement for when Katy Perry leaves.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)