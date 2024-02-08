Jelly Roll Terrified of His Kids “Experimenting with Drugs,” Fears His Daughter’s Mother Will Become a “National Statistic”

There’s no denying that drugs have gotten more dangerous in recent years. It seems like one can’t turn on the news without seeing a story about someone accidentally overdosing on f*ntanyl. The consensus is that many street drugs are currently “cut” or diluted with the incredibly powerful opiate. For parents of children who are of an age to start exploring the world and experimenting with new experiences, this is a terrifying development. Country star Jelly Roll is among those parents.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Jelly Roll sat down with People to talk about his Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. During the conversation, he opened up about how afraid he was for his 15-year-old daughter Bailee to come into contact with f*ntanyl-laced drugs.

[See Jelly Roll Live 2024: Get Tickets]

“My daughter will never experience the safety of experimenting with drugs,” he told the publication. “I know that sounds crazy to say,” the Grammy-nominated singer added. “When I was a kid, my mother would be like, ‘You’re going to try everything once. Just be careful.’”

It’s true that street drugs have never truly been what one could call safe. However, when Jelly Roll, 39, was growing up, experimenting with substances wasn’t as potentially deadly as it is today. In the ’90s and 2000s, overdosing was possible. However, getting an accidental overdose of f*ntanyl or some other ultra-powerful drug was almost unheard of.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Delivers Powerful Anti-Fentanyl Testimony at Senate Hearing: “I Was a Part of the Problem”]

“It’s not safe for any kid to be doing anything,” he adds. “It scares me for my daughter, it scares me for my son, it scares me for this next generation,” he continued. “We’ve never seen nothing like f*ntanyl.”

Jelly Roll Voices Worries on Multiple Levels

Jelly Roll has to worry about more than his daughter getting ahold of the dangerous opioid. Bailee’s mother and his ex is still in active addiction. As a result, he worries that she’ll be the victim of an accidental overdose. Then, he would have to deliver that heartbreaking news to his daughter.

Last year, Jelly Roll delivered a speech about the dangers of the drug during a Senate hearing. While there, he spoke about this worry.

“Every day, I get to look in the eyes of a victim in my household of the effects of drugs. Every. Single. Day. And every single day I have to wonder if today will be the day that I have to tell my daughter that her mother became part of the national statistic.”

Featured Image by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.