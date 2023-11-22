Jelly Roll’s “Wild F****** Family” May Be Worse Than Yours at Thanksgiving

If you thought that your relatives at Thanksgiving were bad, then Jelly Roll probably has you beat. The country singer has a Thanksgiving story like no other.

Videos by American Songwriter

Leave it to Jelly Roll to tell a story that’s both outrageous and hilarious. Appearing on the The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Jelly Roll opened up about the time that his brother got drunk and ended up urinating at the dinner table. It’s safe to say that no one probably dined on turkey that year.

“I got a wild fucking family, and they’re as white trash as they can be,” Jelly Roll said on the show, pointing off-screen. “That same brother in there once pissed on my kitchen table at Thanksgiving. We had a drinking contest. He got black-out drunk, pulled his willy out in front of the whole family — everybody, 40 people, Thanksgiving dinner, turkey on the table. And just let it ride, right there. Never woke up. We tried to stop him. He just wouldn’t stop. He just kept pissing. He’s wild.”

The singer has two brothers, Scott and Roger, but he didn’t specify which brother was the subject of this wild holiday story. However, he wasn’t above publicly shaming them for the incident by sharing the hilarious story.

This Thanksgiving Jelly Roll certainly has a lot to be thankful for. The singer’s career reached new heights thanks to winning the CMA New Artist of the Year. It cemented his growing place in the industry, and its significance wasn’t lost on the singer. During his acceptance speech, the musician opened up about his ups and downs over the years in an inspirational quote.

“I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you, success is on the other side,” he said during the ceremony. “I want to tell you, it’s going to be okay! I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason, because what’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you!”

Jelly Roll will probably be spending the holidays with his family. However, it’s likely that his brother won’t be living that Thanksgiving story down any time soon.

(Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)