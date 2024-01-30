Watch Jelly Roll’s Priceless Reaction to Bunnie Xo Dinging Their New $200,000 Mercedes: “You Didn’t Hit a Rock, You Hit a Boulder”

As they say with marriage, it’s for better or worse. Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO have stuck with each other through thick and thin, partners in business and life. So when Bunnie accidentally dented their $200,000 Mercedes Benz, all Jelly Roll could do was laugh.

The country singer has garnered a reputation for being good-natured, and that carried through to his reaction to the news. Jelly Roll wasn’t angry at his wife, just a bit shocked by the news. He also couldn’t help but make a couple of jokes at her expense though.

Bunnie uploaded the video of the incident to TikTok. She video-called the singer, a little bit apprehensive about his reaction to the news. She explained the situation to Jelly Roll about what happened. It turns out she hit a rock with the car.

“So, well, I was pulling the car out of the driveway and I’m not used to how long, or how f–king low to the ground, this f–king car is, and I hit a rock, and I’ll get it fixed,” Bunnie told him.

“How bad is it?” Jelly Roll asked. Bunnie showed the singer a mid-size dent at the bottom of the car’s rear door. Ever the comedian, Jelly Roll said, “Oh, you didn’t hit a rock, you hit a boulder.”

Jelly Roll Laughs Off Dented Mercedes

Bunnie was taking the news worse than her husband. “Well, what the f–k? Why do we have boulders in our front yard?” Bunnie asked. It appears that the couple has decorative boulder-size rocks near the end of their driveway. No word on whether Bunnie will have them removed following the incident.

The two couldn’t help but laugh at the incident. Jelly Roll didn’t have as much skin in the game as his wife. He reminded her that he didn’t buy the car. He told her, “You bought the motherf–ker anyway.”

“But I bought it for you. I still feel bad,” she said. But Jelly Roll didn’t care about the car. He assured her that everything was alright in a way that only a husband can.

“Don’t let my wife drive without her glasses,” he responded. “I love you.”

Perhaps, the car incident will make an exciting chapter in Bunnie XO’s upcoming memoir. Either way, Jelly Roll and his wife appear better than ever despite a few dinged cars here and there.

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]