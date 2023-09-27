Jenna Marquis Puts Pop Spin on Rock Song in ‘The Voice’ Audition

Jenna Marquis got a three-chair turn on The Voice. In the second round of blind auditions on season 24 of The Voice on Tuesday (September 26), Marquis offered a new take on Wheatus‘ classic pop-rock hit, “Teenage Dirtbag.” The 19-year-old brought a more mellow vibe to the song with her folksy-pop voice that made it feel like a new song as she belted, ‘Cause I’m just a teenage dirtbag, baby / Yeah, I’m just a teenage dirtbag, baby / Listen to Iron Maiden, baby, with me.

Videos by American Songwriter

Her performance prompted three of the four coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan to press their buttons, vying to have Marquis on their team. New coach Reba McEntire is the only one who didn’t turn.

“Working with a young girl that already has such an identity is like my dream because, at your age, it’s rare,” Stefani encouraged of the Simi Valley, California, native, with Marquis professing that she’s a diehard fan who listens to Stefani’s music “every single day of my life.” “I really look up to you,” Marquis raved.

[RELATED: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 24—and Season 25]

But she also has a connection to Stefani’s fellow coach Horan, as the first time she heard “Teenage Dirtbag” was at a One Direction concert where the band covered it. Horan is a former member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. “That was so explosive,” Horan praised of her cover. “You made it sound so effortless with your cool, raspy tone.”

Legend compared her voice to a blend of Billie Eilish and Rihanna. “It just feels like so much of pop music is open to you,” Legend said. “I would love to coach you, Jenna.” Marquis ultimately went with her idol, Stefani, who was elated. “Working with somebody like Jenna is like a dream come true,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer reiterated. “She has this really cool style of voice and really has her own identity.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC