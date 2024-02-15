Watch Stephen Wilson Jr. Make His Late-Night Television Debut with a Rocking Rendition of His Viral Hit “Cuckoo”

Indiana-born country singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. came out of the gate swinging last year with his debut double album Søn of Dad. The intricately written and expertly performed songs in the collection propelled it to the top of the year-end lists of many country music fans and critics alike. Last night, he introduced himself to a larger audience with his late-night television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Wilson’s debut album is packed with killer songs. However, none of them has garnered the popularity of his viral hit “Cuckoo.” He posted the song to his TikTok and it quickly amassed millions of views. As a result, his album reached the top of the iTunes Country Albums chart and peaked at No. 14 on the all-genre albums chart. With that in mind, he unleashed the song on Meyer’s nationwide audience.

“Cuckoo” is a rocking and widely relatable blue-collar anthem. With many people feeling the weight of corporate-led inflation as well as the rising price of living, it’s easy to see why it strikes a nerve. The song’s opening lines hit hard. Bank owns the house. / Bank owns the land. / Boss owns the truck and hammed in my hands. / Ex got the kids and half of my check. / Other half goes to the IRS.

Stephen Wilson Jr. on Tour

Wilson will kick off a long run of tour dates next month. He’ll have several headlining dates as well as festival appearances. He will also support Charles Wesley Godwin, The Cadillac Three, Brothers Osborne, and HARDY on their tours.

3/1: Berlin, Germany – Bluebird Cafe at C2C Berlin

3/2: Berlin, Germany – C2C Berlin

3/3: Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Ahoy

3/14: Chicago, Illinois. – Schubas

3/15: Minneapolis, Minnesota – Icehouse *SOLD OUT*

3/22: Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Alliant Energy PowerHouse #

3/23: Louisville, Kentucky – Zanzibar *SOLD OUT*

3/28: Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Eagles Ballroom *

3/29: Omaha, Nebraska – Steelhouse Omaha *

3/30: Waukee, Iowa – Vibrant Music Hall *

4/1: Midland’s Last Resort Cruise

4/5: Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Tortuga Music Festival

4/7: Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Tortuga Music Festival

4/11: Florence, Arizona – Country Thunder Arizona

4/17: Knoxville, Tennessee – Open Chord Music

4/18: Decatur, Georgia – Eddie’s Attic

4/19: Birmingham, Alabama – The Nick *SOLD OUT*

4/20: Biloxi, Mississippi – Crawfish Music Festival

4/27: Indio, California – Stagecoach Festival

5/4: Dublin, U.K. – The Academy %

5/5: Belfast, U.K. – Limelight %

5/8: Glasgow, U.K. – 02 Academy %

5/9: Newcastle, U.K. – NX %

5/11: Manchester, U.K. – Academy %

5/12: Leeds, U.K. – 02 Academy %

5/14: Nottingham, U.K. – Rock City %

5/16: Cardiff, U.K. – Tramshed %

5/21: Seattle, Washington – High Dive

5/22: Portland, Oregon – Mission Theater

5/24: Pomona, California – Los Angeles County Fair

5/30: Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP ^

5/31: St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

6/1: Indianapolis, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center ^

6/6: Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^

6/7: Saratoga Springs, New York – Broadview Stage at SPAC ^

6/11: New York, New York – Mercury Lounge *SOLD OUT*

6/13: Columbus, Ohio – KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater *

6/14: Buffalo, New York – Terminal B at The Outer Harbor *

6/15: Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater *

6/20: Mack, Colorado – Country Jam Colorado

6/27: LaFayette, New York – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series *

6/28: Newark, New Jersey – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall *

6/29: Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

7/25: Three Forks, Montana – Headwaters Country Jam

8/1: Detroit Lakes, Minnesota – WE Fest

# – with Charles Wesley Godwin

* – with Brothers Osborne

% – with The Cadillac Three

^ – with HARDY

Featured Image by Tim Cofield

