Jennifer Lopez Admits She and Ben Affleck Have ”PTSD” From Past Romance, Talks New Musical Experience

Showing that love always finds a way, on July 16, 2022, in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared their love for each other and finally married. Since the early 2000s, the singer and actor continuously fought off the press as their relationship went public. With every camera looking to take a shot of them, their romance soon overtook news outlets nationwide. With them working together on projects like “Jenny from the Block” and Jersey Girl, the duo quickly gained the name “Bennifer”. Although they once canceled their engagement years ago, Lopez recently shared that she and the actor both have PTSD from the media circus that followed them while dating.

Videos by American Songwriter

On February 16, 2024, Lopez will drop her newest album This Is Me…Now. This is a slight nod to her older album that she once dedicated to Affleck called This Is Me…Then. The new album comes with more than just music—it also has a companion film surrounding her love and relationship with the actor. Having lived through the media storm their relationship created, the singer admitted to Variety that both she and Affleck suffer from “PTSD.”

Jennifer Lopez Calls New Documentary A “Musical Experience”

Although concerned and cautious about the idea of turning cameras on their relationship, Lopez found peace knowing they are older now. “We’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.” She added, “As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it.”

[RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Dubs Taylor Swift Her Woman of the Year in Red Carpet Clip]

When questioned about the new documentary and if it featured any type of scripted content, Lopez seemed hesitant to give any details about what fans might expect. Instead of going into details about the project, she said, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE )