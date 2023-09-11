Jennifer Lopez’s First New Album in Nine Years, ‘This Is Me…Now,’ Due Soon

Jennifer Lopez is ready to go all in with her first record in nine years. She just signed a new publishing and recording deal with BMG, which Billboard revealed exclusively on September 11. The hit artist and actress, also known as J. Lo is set to drop her forthcoming ninth album, This Is Me…Now.

Videos by American Songwriter

The new LP will feature 13 tracks and will be released under Nuyorican/BMG. This batch of music follows the 2014 release of her album A.K.A. under Capitol Records. The album was produced by RedOne and hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

[RELATED: The Top 10 Jennifer Lopez Songs]

This Is Me…Now references Lopez’s third album This Is Me…Then, released in 2002. It featured the hit singles “Jenny from the Block,” “I’m Glad,” “All I Have,” and “Baby I Love U!” It also notably featured the song “Dear Ben,” written and released during Lopez’s first relationship with Ben Affleck. Now that she’s married to him, it follows that the new album features a sequel, according to its track list, called “Dear Ben Pt. II.”

In 2022, Lopez and Maluma dropped the soundtrack to their movie Marry Me.

“We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to ‘This is Me… Then,’” said Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president, repertoire & marketing in a statement, per Billboard. “Clearly written with love and through experience, ‘This Is Me..Now’ is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny from the Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever.”

Album credits include production by J. Lo, Rodget Chahayed, Angel Lopez and Jeff “Gitty” Gitleman. This Is Me…Now was worked on all throughout 2022 and 2023 at Lopez’s studio in Los Angeles. Some of the other songwriting and producing credits on the record include Yeti Beats, Hitboy, Carter Lang and BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as the album’s A&R.

Check out the track-list for the record below:

“This Is Me..Now” “To Be Yours” “Mad In Love” “Can’t Get Enough” “Rebound” “not.going.anywhere” “Dear Ben Pt. II” “Hummingbird” “Hearts and Flowers” “Broken Like Me” “This Time Around” “Midnight Trip to Vegas” “Greatest Love Story Never Told”

[RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Teases Song Inspired by Wedding with Ben Affleck]

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma