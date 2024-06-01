Jennifer Lopez Issues Message on Canceling All Upcoming Summer Tour Dates

Pop star Jennifer Lopez has just announced the cancellation of her upcoming summer tour. This Is Me… Now The Tour was set to start in only a month. The announcement of the tour cancellation was posted on Lopez’s website.

According to the announcement, Lopez has decided to cancel the tour to take time off to “be with her children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez said in the announcement. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

The tour was originally slated to support her new album This Is Me… Now. Back in April, some reports noted very slow ticket sales, and Lopez reworked the tour to be a greatest hits trek instead. Now, it looks like the tour has been scrapped entirely.

Why Did Jennifer Lopez Cancel Her Upcoming Summer Tour?

Lopez’s announcement cites a need to spend time with her family and loved ones as the reason behind the sudden cancellation. However, a number of gossip sites have hinted that the decision was due to very poor ticket sales. A number of fans online seem to agree with this theory.

“Bull… ticket sales were low!!” said one commenter on X.

“Or, because the tickets weren’t selling!” said another.

It’s worth noting that none of these claims have been verified. According to Lopez and her representatives, the tour was canceled due to personal reasons. Whether or not that is actually the truth is up for debate.

If you purchased tickets to the upcoming tour, refunds should be sent out via Ticketmaster in the next few days. It’s unclear whether or not the tour and subsequent dates will be rescheduled at a future date.

