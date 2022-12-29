Jennifer Lopez Shares Why She Centered Her Holiday Around Upcoming Song “Hummingbird”

In November, acting/singing powerhouse Jennifer Lopez announced a new album would take flight in the new year. Titled This is Me…Now, her forthcoming ninth album will be a continuation of her 2002 release, This is Me…Then.

In a holiday installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the “On My Way (Marry Me)” singer detailed the meaning behind one of the songs on the new album and how its symbolism inspired her recent Christmas celebrations.

“I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album, This Is Me … Now,” she wrote to fans, giving a life update with holiday details included. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile—can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

One with a penchant for themes during the holidays, Lopez explained, “I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents, and tripled the chaos!!”

Lopez wed actor Ben Affleck in July, so this holiday included Lopez’s twins and Affleck’s three children, all from previous marriages. She continued to detail the extravagant affair, writing “I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”

“Hummingbird” appears as the eighth track on her forthcoming release, set to drop in 2023. Lopez has described the 13-track collection as “a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist.”

Before the album was announced, Lopez explained in an interview with Vogue, “People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with, but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I’m at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it.”

