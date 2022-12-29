Miley Cyrus Adds David Byrne to New Year’s Eve Bash

David Byrne is the latest name to be added to Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve bash. The ex-Talking Heads frontman joins previously announced guests Latto and Sia.

Elsewhere on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party are Rae Sremmurd, rock outfit Liily, and singer-songwriter Fletcher. The show will also feature Saturday Night Live cast members, Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman and the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Dolly Parton acts as Cyrus’ co-host for the evening, following Pete Davidson, who took on the role last year.

“Dolly told me she wanted to do something different than she had never done before,” Cyrus previously hinted. “And what I think I love about that is a lot of people feel that way around New Year’s. That resonates. I think everybody knows when the clock turns midnight, they think that we’re all going to magically change.”

This is the latest of many collaborations between Cyrus and Parton. The pair performed a cover of Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” at the 2019 Grammy Awards alongside Maren Morris. In 2016, Cyrus and Parton appeared on The Voice to sing the country icon’s “Jolene.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. Cyrus took over the slot from Carson Daly last year. She tapped Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie to help her ring in 2022.

“No one wants to watch a perfect show,” Cyrus told Variety after last year’s event. “I think everyone wants to watch something that is real and honest and genuine and authentic — which is relatable to the way that everyone celebrates at home.”

Byrne was last heard on a new holiday song, “The Fat Man’s Comin.‘” Byrne wrote the track, “Love This Giant,” while working on his collaborative album with St Vincent.

“I always wanted to write a holiday song,” Byrne said in a statement. “I wouldn’t call it a Christmas song, as the visitation of Santa (formerly known as St. Nicholas, who mainly did punishing) seems to have evolved to be a more secular consumer moment than a religious or spiritual affair.”

David Byrne (Photo: Jody Rogac)