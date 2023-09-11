Watch: Demi Lovato Shines with Heart Cover on ‘The Masked Singer’

The unofficial kick-off to The Masked Singer aired on Sunday night (September 10). Among the pack of performers was Demi Lovato, who appeared as a mouse decked out in edgy clothes. Lovato’s distinctive voice was easily recognizable as she belted out a cover of Heart’s “What About Love?”

It’s hard to go toe to toe with Ann Wilson. Lovato gave it a worthy shot though, hitting high notes and meandering runs. She effortlessly glided down the stage in her costume, wowing the panel of judges with her vocal chops.

Lovato is not an official part of the show. At the end of the opening episode, she was unmasked, confirming any suspicions that it was the “Confident” singer. Check out her powerhouse cover of “What About Love” below.

Lovato is gearing up to release a remix album, Revamped. The impending album sees Lovato add a rock flare to her previously released tracks. The album will arrive on September 15 and was inspired by one of Lovato’s recent tours where the singer/songwriter performed hard-edged versions of older material.

“The fans loved it,” Lovato said. “I got home from tour, I was like, ‘Why don’t I just record those versions and release them?’

“I love revisiting these past moments in my career,” Lovato added. “We’ve done a great job of reenvisioning the songs, and I’m really happy with them.”

Lovato is also set to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. This will be Lovato’s first VMA performance in six years. She is also nominated for Pop Video and Video for Good for her song “Swine.”

In the midst of her album release cycle, Lovato recently announced her split from longtime manager Scooter Braun. Lovato didn’t add much color to her announcement. She simply said she “wanted to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects.”

