Jenny Tolman Goes Behind The Scenes With Jeannie Seely For “Who’ll Be Your Fool” Clip

“I love that the storyline is a woman almost fantasizing what it would be like if she were to ditch her man and who his next ‘fool’ would be,” offers country songbird Jenny Tolman. “It’s a cool juxtaposition between wanting to leave and sadness of not wanting to leave and have him move on.”

Her song “Who’ll Be Your Fool,” co-written with producer Dave Brainard and Bill Whyte, tugs the listener through a dazzling doo-wop waltz around the dance floor. Strings gather in lush ruffles around her, with Tolman’s voice tangling with country trail blazer Jeannie Seely’s warm tone. Four years ago, Tolman immersed herself in doo-wop music, mostly Brenda Lee and Etta James-type songs, when she got the idea to write her own.

“I have been holding on to this song for the past few years because when we wrote it, we knew we wanted to make it a duet between two women, and I was just waiting for the perfect person,” Tolman tells American Songwriter. “Jeannie Seely has recently become a big supporter of mine over the last couple of years, so it became very apparent that she was the one I wanted to ask to sing this song with me. And I was delighted that she said yes!

“We call Jeannie the ‘Mayor of Jennyville,’ as you can see on her sash in this video,” she adds. “I’m so honored and grateful to have such an amazing country music legend be a part of this song with me.”

Premiering today, the clip follows Tolman as she and Seely track their vocals for the glistening ballad. “Who’ll Be Your Fool” is found on Tolman’s debut album, There Goes the Neighborhood, recently released with three brand new tracks, including “Still Gonna Die,” a cover of supergroup Old Dogs (Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis, Bobby Bare, Jerry Reed).

“As 2020 went on, instead of continuing to wallow in self-pity, I decided we had to keep moving forward. Selfishly, I wasn’t ready to give up on this album—I knew there were so many people who hadn’t even heard of it,” continues Tolman. “So Dave and I came up with this idea to add three new songs. For all the people who have never heard the album, there’s plenty here for you to discover, and for the people who have heard the album, there are three new songs I’m excited to share with you.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below.