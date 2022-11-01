Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral and Public Memorial Service Details Revealed

The funeral for late rock and roll, rockabilly pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place in his hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana on Nov. 5, in addition to another public memorial in Mississippi and a private celebration of life in Louisiana, scheduled this week.

On Nov. 3 a public visitation will take place at the Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, Mississippi from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Nov. 5, a second visitation will be open, 10 to 11 a.m., at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Though the public is welcome to attend, both will have very limited availability.

The funeral, which will be officiated by Lewis’ cousin Reverend Jimmy Swaggart and Clyde Ray Webber, will be live-streamed immediately after it concludes, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday.

Lewis’ official Facebook page and his official obituary page list the addresses of all events and livestream details.

Lewis died on Oct. 28 at the age of 87, just 12 days after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“To be recognized by country music with their highest honor is a humbling experience,” said Lewis in a statement following the news of his induction. “The little boy from Ferriday, Lousiana listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is country music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

He is survived by his wife, Judith, his four surviving children, daughters Lori Lee Lewis, Phoebe Lewis-Loftin and sons Jerry Lee Lewis III and Ronnie Guy Lewis, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Lewis’ honor to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images