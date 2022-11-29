Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis Memorabilia Up for Auction

Items from Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and other music legends are up for auction.

For its Thanksgiving and Christmas Auction, Rockology Auctions has up for bid a military watch Presley owned that displays an image from Iwo Jima during World War II, which is priced at $4,500, the cedar chest belonging to his family with a starting bid of $2,000, and a ring displaying his garnet birthstone that he purchased around 1954 that’s going for a minimum of $7,500. An autographed postcard, ticket stub, and album collection are among the many other Presley-related items available.

As for memorabilia up for auction from Lewis, who passed away at the age of 87 on October 28, there’s an autographed 1978 cover of People magazine, one of his velveteen suits, a proclamation document from the state of Mississippi recognizing his achievements, a piano he owned, his smoking pipe and case, and red tuxedo shirt he wore onstage. Fellow music icon Patsy Cline also has items in the auction, including an autograph signed “your friend, Patsy Cline” that was mailed to a fan.

The Guess Who, George Strait and Kenny Rogers also have items in the auction, along with Johnny Cash’s harmonica and an Airforce One jacket worn by former President George H.W. Bush. A Valentine’s Day card signed by Glen Campbell to former girlfriend Tanya Tucker, personal tickets a 15-year-old Tucker purchased to see Presley perform at Middle Tennessee State University in 1975 and checks signed by Hank Snow, are among the hundreds of other historical music memorabilia up for bid. The auction closes on Thursday (Dec. 1). Rockology states that 90 percent of these items have not been offered before.

Rockology Auctions was founded by Stephen Shutts who has been collecting memorabilia from Memphis and towns in northern Mississippi since the early 1990s. He eventually turned it into an official business in 2006.

Photo: Authentic Brands Group (ABG)