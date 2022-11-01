Taylor Swift Becomes First-Ever to Occupy All Top 10 Spots on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift has made history. Again.

The artist, who released her newest album, Midnights, on October 21, now boasts something no one else has ever done in music history. Swift is now the first-ever person to occupy all 10 of the Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lana Del Rey appears with her on “Snow on the Beach.”

Her song, “Anti-Hero,” is No. 1. (Read more about that song HERE.) It marks her ninth No. 1 hit song.

Swift overtakes the Canadian artist Drake, who previously held the record with nine of the top 10 slots in September 2021.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart has been in existence since 1964.

All 10 of the songs in the top 10 are from Midnights. Swift now has the most top-10 songs for any woman in the chart’s history with 40, surpassing Madonna, who had 38. Among all artists, she is only behind Drake with 59.

According to Billboard, “The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data.”

Billboard adds:

Top 10: Streams, Airplay & Sales

Rank, Title: Streams / Airplay Audience / Sales:

No. 1, “Anti-Hero”: 59.7 million streams / 32 million in airplay audience / 13,500 sold

No. 2, “Lavender Haze”: 41.4 million / 2.4 million / 2,800

No. 3, “Maroon”: 37.6 million / 471,000 / 2,900

No. 4, “Snow on the Beach,“ feat. Lana Del Rey: 37.2 million / 615,000 / 2,600

No. 5, “Midnight Rain”: 36.9 million / 449,000 / 2,200

No. 6, “Bejeweled”: 35.5 million / 1.6 million / 16,100

No. 7, “Question…?”: 31 million / 425,000 / 21,400

No. 8, “You’re on Your Own, Kid”: 34.1 million / 498,000 / 1,500

No. 9, “Karma”: 33 million / 1.9 million / 3,400

No. 10, “Vigilante Shit”: 32.2 million / 424,000 / 6,400

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

59, Drake

40, Taylor Swift

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

31, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

29, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

26, Justin Bieber

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley (with the start of Presley’s career having predated the Hot 100’s inception)

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images