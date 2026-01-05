Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson Sounds the Alarm on “Insidious, Childish” AI Deception

Even with AI proving its power and capabilities, the debate over the technology rages on. For some, they see AI as the end of human creativity. With AI able to create from a simple prompt, it could produce a song in a matter of minutes. Only needing the lyrics – AI could write them in a few seconds. But again, with all the advantages of AI, there are countless critics. And adding his name to the list, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson labeled AI “insidious” and “childish.”

Posting a message on the Instagram page for Jethro Tull, Anderson started off by announcing that it was really him. After insisting he was not AI, the musician wrote about how people were using AI to take advantage of fans. “It has come to our attention that fake fan websites and social media accounts are displaying AI-generated content purporting to be by me – whether lyrics, music or social commentary.”

Wanting to keep fans safe from scammers, Anderson attacked AI for spreading dishonesty. “If you see this insidious, childish and dishonest material, please ignore it as it will not be genuine. If you haven’t read or seen it on our official social media platforms then it is most likely fake or, at best, copied and pasted from our legitimate sources.”

Ian Anderson Believes The Future Will Be A “Sad World”

Anderson’s worries went far beyond Jethro Tull as he shared his concerns about authenticity. With AI taking over social media, it has become increasingly difficult to decipher fact from fiction. “As the AI algorithms become more sophisticated, it will be harder and harder to spot the fakes and we will all be reduced to simply not trusting ANY source of information or entertainment.”

Ending his message, Anderson had little faith in the future, especially with AI. While not knowing what the next few years will bring, the musician saw this moment in time as a “sad world” in “sadder times.”

While scammers have been around before AI, the technology allowed them to take their tactics to an entirely different level. Already, singers like Jelly Roll have watched their entire likeness be stolen by AI. And again – that is just a sample.

With concerns continuing to grow, Anderson’s warning serves as a reminder for fans to stay vigilant as AI becomes harder to distinguish from reality.

