Jill Scott Announces Rescheduled Who Is Jill Scott? Anniversary Tour

It’s the J-I-L-L-S-C-O-T-T!

Or, at least, that’s how she announced herself when singing with The Roots in Zurich, Switzerland on the Philadelphia rap group’s live album.

But now Scott is headed out on the road for herself, having just announced her rescheduled Who Is Jill Scott? anniversary tour dates.

The Philadelphia R&B songwriter and artist will hit the road in early 2023 beginning on February 28 in Augusta, Georgia, and continue on a 20-date string of performances along the east coast.

Previously, the tour had been slated for 2020 but it was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That year, she was on the road celebrating the 20th anniversary of her record, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds, Vol 1. But as with so many other treks around that time, everything halted because of the lockdown due to the COVID epidemic.

Now, she’s back on that proverbial horse and is ready to celebrate the album, just a few years later than expected. Gigs along the way include stops in her hometown of Philly, as well as shows in Brooklyn, Nashville, Atlanta, Memphis, and more. Dates run from February through June, concluding June 22 in Los Angeles.

According to Scott, she will perform her album from 2000 front to back. “My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down, “she said in a statement. “Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Y’all ready to settle down and get with this?!? It’s a lot of love here.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the gigs via Ticketmaster HERE. See the full list of tour dates below.

02-28 Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

03-02 Macon, GA – City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex

03-04 Columbia, SC – The Township Auditorium

03-07 Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

03-16 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

03-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

03-23 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

03-27 Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center

03-29 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03-31 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

04-01 Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park

04-23 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

04-26 Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

04-28 Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

05-03 Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

05-05 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

05-06 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05-11 Washington D.C.- The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05-14 Washington D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

06-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage