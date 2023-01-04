Listen: Loretta Lynn’s Last Recorded Message to Fans

Country icon Loretta Lynn’s final words to her fans aired at the opening of her televised celebration of life ceremony on CMT. Now, that message has been shared for everyone to look back on and remember the legend lost in 2022.

In her final message, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer took the chance to thank her fans for “giving me such a great life.”

“I have never taken it or you for granted,” she said in the recording. “Because of you, my kids didn’t have to grow up poor the way that I did. As a mother, I didn’t have to go to bed heartbroken. What you have given me allowed me to give them a better life. I hope you know what a gift that is.”

She closed her message with love. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “I love you. Your friend, Loretta Lynn.”

Listen to her message below.

Lynn’s message was shared on social media. A recording of her whispered voice played over some peaceful footage with a caption from her loved ones. “Never has a year been more consequential than 2022 for us,” the family wrote. “It’s so hard to accept. In ways, it feels like we haven’t seen her in forever, but we can also nearly convince ourselves she will be there when we walk in her house. We love her so and miss her unbearably. Your love and support has been our strength.

“Here are the last words Loretta recorded a bit before her passing for her fans,” the caption continued. “She wanted to be sure she could personally share her love with each of you after she was gone one final time.”

Lynn’s celebration of life was held on October 30, 2022, after her passing on October 4 at 90. The night played host to emotional performances, heartfelt tributes, and special messages in remembrance of the singer. Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, George Strait, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, and Tim McGraw made appearances to honor the country hero.

Photo by John Russell / CMA