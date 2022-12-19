Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Surprise ‘The Voice’ Contestant Jay Allen at Ole Red

An alumnus from The Voice got a special surprise from coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Jay Allen, who was a contestant on season 22 of The Voice, was performing at Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, in the coach’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Saturday night (Dec. 17) where he spotted two superstar faces in the crowd. The show was a family affair, as Allen’s wife, fellow country singer Kylie Morgan, and her parents were also there.

“Dang… Blake and Gwen surprised me last night and showed up for my last show of the year at his hometown @olered in Tishomingo, OK,” Allen shares on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos posing with the husband-and-wife, who are all smiles. “Icing on the cake, it was sold out and my new in-laws were side stage with all of our Oklahoma family & friends. You can’t plan moments like this…”

Allen was originally on Stefani’s team, but after he was eliminated in the Battle Rounds, he was picked up by Team Blake.

Allen quickly became a fan favorite on The Voice with his smooth voice and story about his mother, Sherry Lynn Rich, who passed away from Alzheimer’s in February 2019 at the age of 54. In 2017, Allen released the song “Blank Stares” inspired by his mother’s experience with Alzheimer’s, the video of him performing it with her onstage going viral.

“My heart aches as I write this, but I ask that you please help us not focus on the sadness. Instead, celebrate the life of a beautiful, selfless woman,” Allen wrote at the time of her passing, celebrating his mom’s faith and service to others. “Momma, it’s been an honor to be your son. I’ll forever look forward to seeing your face again, wrapping my arms around you, and singing country songs at the top of our lungs.”

The Iowa native has been a longtime advocate for finding a cure for the disease. He and family members, father Joseph Rich and sisters Amber and Cassandra, were awarded the Caregiver Award at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Chicago Rita Hayworth Gala in 2019.

