Jimmy Fallon to Drop Song, Video with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jimmy Fallon are dropping a new single at midnight on December 7 called “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

The holiday song will be accompanied by a music video that will be premiere on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon and will release as a proper single.

Fallon shared the news of the release on Twitter hours before its release. “Guys, I can’t believe I’m typing this,” wrote Fallon on Twitter, “but I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fallon posted with the hashtag #ItWasAMaskedChristmas and a caricature illustration of the three artists.

Grande responded saying it was “the most fun ever” and “love you both so much,” while Stallion added “Love y’all.”

All three musicians have never collaborated before, but “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” is Grande’s first single since teaming up with The Weeknd for his re-released cut “Save Your Tears,” while Stallion has been collaborating with everyone from BTS, Lil Baby to DJ Snake and Lisa in 2021.

“It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” marks Fallon’s first single since he previously hit the Billboard Top 40 with the 2014 single “Ew!” featuring Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.I.Am. Fallon also launched a new music game show, That’s My Jam, on NBC with Grande, along with her fellow judges on The Voice, as the first guests.

Photos of Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon: Art Streiber / NBC; Megan Thee Stallion: Tina Eves