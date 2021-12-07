HAIM Share 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates

The California-based sister trio HAIM has announced a swath of 2022 North American headlining tour dates, which are set to begin in Las Vegas on April 24 and conclude in June in Bend, Oregon.

The tour is slated to support the trio’s 2020 Grammy-nominated album, Women In Music Pt. III. Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 10).

The band announced the shows on Twitter with a video, writing, “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of.”

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Cl1QPO82V6 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021

Along with their music, HAIM has been in the news lately because Alana Haim recently starred in the new Paul Thomas Anderson feature-length movie, Licorice Pizza. It was her acting debut and she’s earned positive reviews for the work.

In support of HAIM, acts like Princess Nokia, Waxahatchee, and Faye Webster will join the sisters along their 27-date trek in 2022.

See the full list of dates and support acts below.

One More HAIM Tour Dates:

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Photo by Yana Yatsuk / BTPR