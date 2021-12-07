HAIM Share 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates

Photo by Yana Yatsuk, courtesy BTPR

The California-based sister trio HAIM has announced a swath of 2022 North American headlining tour dates, which are set to begin in Las Vegas on April 24 and conclude in June in Bend, Oregon.

The tour is slated to support the trio’s 2020 Grammy-nominated album, Women In Music Pt. III. Tickets go on sale Friday (Dec. 10).

The band announced the shows on Twitter with a video, writing, “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of.”

Along with their music, HAIM has been in the news lately because Alana Haim recently starred in the new Paul Thomas Anderson feature-length movie, Licorice Pizza. It was her acting debut and she’s earned positive reviews for the work.

In support of HAIM, acts like Princess Nokia, Waxahatchee, and Faye Webster will join the sisters along their 27-date trek in 2022.

See the full list of dates and support acts below.

One More HAIM Tour Dates:

4.24.2022       Las Vegas, NV           Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022       Phoenix, AZ               Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022       Berkeley, CA              The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022       Los Angeles, CA        Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022       Austin, TX                  Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022       Irving, TX                   The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022       Houston, TX,              713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022       Jacksonville, FL         Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022       Miami, FL                   FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022       Atlanta, GA                Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022       Washington, DC        The Anthem*+

5.17.2022       New York, NY            Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022       Cincinnati, OH           Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022       Nashville, TN             Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022       Wilmington, NC          Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022       Toronto, ON               RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022       Detroit, MI                  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022       Philadelphia, PA        TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022       Milwaukee, WI           BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022       Indianapolis, IN          TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022       Chicago, IL                Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022       Kansas City, MO        Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022       Minneapolis, MN        The Armory ^

6.10.2022       Vancouver, BC          Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022       Portland, OR              Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022       Seattle, WA                WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022       Bend, OR                   Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami 

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Photo by Yana Yatsuk / BTPR

Leave a Reply

Jimmy Fallon Drops Song, Video with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion

Paul McCartney on the Early Days of The Beatles: “We Wanted to Get Paid—and the More Money, the Better”