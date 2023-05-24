Joe Jonas Addresses Relationship with Taylor Swift 15 Years after Breakup: “We’re Cool”

Joe Jonas is setting the record straight about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

It’s been more than a decade since Jonas and Swift called it quits in 2008, but the two don’t have “Bad Blood.” The Jonas Brothers frontman appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday (May 22) to discuss their teenage romance.

“I’m cool with Taylor,” Jonas told the outlet. “We’re cool.”

He confidently replied when asked if he thinks the Swifties forgave him for breaking the singer’s adolescent heart.

“We’re cool,” he said, referring to her loyal fandom. “I hope to think they like me…No one F–s with the Swifties, you know?”

Their “Love Story” began in July of 2008. Relationship speculations swirled after the two sat together at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Although Swift joined the Jonas Brothers on stage for select dates on their nationwide Burnin’ Up Tour, they kept their romance on the down low and denied dating rumors.

The boy band heartthrob broke up with Swift over the phone that October. The conversation was a short 25 seconds, and Swift was only 18-years-old at the time. Following the breakup, Swift appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to open up about her split from Jonas.

“Some day, I’m gonna find somebody. I’m gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who’s right for me,” Swift told the daytime host. “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Shortly after, Jonas broke his silence on MySpace – acknowledging his time with Swift and fling with actress, Camilla Belle.

“Several things I will state with all my heart,” he wrote in November of 2008. “I never cheated on a girlfriend. It might make someone feel better to assume or imply I have been unfaithful, but it is simply not true. Maybe there were reasons for a breakup. Maybe the heart moved on. Perhaps feelings changed.

“I am truly saddened that anything would potentially cause you to think less of me. For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.”

Swift’s No.1 hit “Forever & Always” from her second studio album, Fearless, details their relationship from her perspective. Jonas also turned to music. The Jonas Brothers’ 2009 track “Much Better” from Lines, Vines and Trying Times is a nod to their romance. The lyrics claim he’s Done with superstars and all the tears on her guitar.

In 2021, the hitmaker released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which includes “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “You All Over Me” featuring Maren Morris from the vault. Swifties assumed the two tracks were about Jonas since Swift dropped the original record just one month after their breakup in 2008.

“At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice,” Jonas confirmed ahead of the release. “We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

