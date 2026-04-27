‘American Idol’ Winner Took “The Best Song Taylor Swift Has Ever Written” and Turned It Into One of the Best Performances in the Show’s History

Tonight, the Top 7 on American Idol will get the chance to not only showcase their talents but also honor the ongoing career of Taylor Swift. No matter the label placed on her, Swift took her stardom international as she became one of the wealthiest female musicians in the world. She is also the best-selling music artist of all time. Nothing short of an icon, American Idol will celebrate her stardom with a special Swift theme. But while fans shared their excitement, Abi Carter once called on Swift to help her with a cover of “All Too Well.”

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Back in 2024, Carter found herself among the contestants on season 22 of American Idol. Thrilled to just get a chance to compete, she had no idea she was taking her first steps in the music industry. Winning the season, Carter went on to release her debut album, Ghost in the Backyard, that same year. But while walking away with a record contract and cash prize, the highlight of the season was Carter honoring Swift.

With American Idol going full Swiftie tonight, fans wondered which songs the Top 7 would decide to perform. It can be nearly impossible, given the massive number of hit songs Swift recorded. There was “Love Story,” “Lover,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” Shake It Off,” “Fortnight,” and “Blank Space.”

[RELATED: Will Taylor Swift Appear in Person for ‘American Idol’ Season 24’s “Taylor Swift Night”?]

Abi Carter’s Career After Taylor Swift And ‘American Idol’

Although fans will have to wait and see the collaboration between American Idol and Swift, the remaining contestants are sure to remember Carter’s cover. Gaining over 220,000 views, fans couldn’t get enough of how the singer handled the song. “Wow, that’s the best song Taylor [Swift] has ever written. Kudos.” One comment added, “This is such a perfect representation of her vocal range. She is the goddess.”

With fans putting her “vocal range” in the same category as Swift, Carter sought to carve her own path in music. Unlike other singers, the American Idol alum decided not to sign with a record label. At the time, she said, “I think that that’s a big reason as to why I’m able to find myself and have complete creative freedom. Someday I hope to be with a record label, but I feel like I need to find the right one.”

As the Top 7 take on Swift’s catalog tonight, Carter’s performance remains a reminder of just how powerful the right song can be in the right moment. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)