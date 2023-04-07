Joey Bada$$ Introduces New R&B Sound on “Fallin'”

“I feel like I’m about to take a risk with this song because it’s a deviation from that fettuccine people come to my restaurant for. Now I’m about to introduce the dessert menu.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Joey Bada$$ shared this thought during a recent sit-down interview with Complex. Here, he is discussing the release of his brand new single “Fallin’,” which came out on Friday (April 7). Providing his fans with a relatively fresh R&B approach, “Fallin'” sees Bada$$ employ soft vocals for his sung I’m fallin’ for you / And I don’t wanna catch myself chorus.

Earlier in his conversation with Complex, Joey alluded to the song being an introduction to a potentially new era of his career.

“I’m excited to show this new side of my artistry and to introduce this new layer of Joey Bada$$ music,” he said. “I’m really excited about this one. I feel like I’m sharing a new side of my artistry that my listeners haven’t heard yet. I’ve been teasing the song for a minute, but I’m singing a lot on this one. It was actually a full song of me singing but I actually added a little rap verse just to balance it out.”

Not fully prepared to dive head first into R&B, the mix of harmonious singing and patented smooth raps from Bada$$ provides a perfect atmosphere on “Fallin’.” During the song’s verses, Joey’s raps see him put all his chips on the table to earn the love he feels he deserves.

They say all is fair in love and war and I ain’t ‘fraid to risk it all

Fuck it, if I trip and fall, barely do I miss your call

Safe to say you got me open, miss me, girl, I miss you morе

Soon as you walk through my door, I need your panties on the floor

Released on the six-year anniversary of his sophomore studio album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ (2017), “Fallin'” is the result of prior R&B-influenced tracks of his like “Love Is Only a Feeling” (2017) and “Show Me” (2022). Potentially prepping an entire R&B LP for his fans, “Fallin'” surely proves Joey’s capability as an R&B act. Check out the new single below.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)