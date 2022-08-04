John Hughes Classic ’80s Soundtracks to Be Released as a Box Set

This summer has been running rife with ’80s nostalgia. From Stranger Things to Top Gun: Maverick to the unparalleled influence of Tik Tok —the charts look more like it’s 1984 than 2022.

Now fans can get a look into the oft-cited source material for all of these retro-inspired projects—John Hughes films. Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes compiles songs from the soundtracks to Hughes’ films released between 1983 to 1989.

Some such films include Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Sixteen Candles, Wierd Sciences, Some Kind of Wonderful, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, She’s Having A Baby, The Great Outdoors, and Uncle Buck.

The box set will be released as a 25-track 2xLP version, a 73-track limited-edition red vinyl, and a 74-track 4 CD set with a bonus 7″ cassette. It’s deemed the “first official compilation of music from the movies of legendary filmmaker John Hughes.”

Some of the artists that fans can expect on the set include Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” as well as songs from Kate Bush, Oingo Boingo, OMD, Big Audio Dynamite, the Psychedelic Furs, and more.

According to John Hughes’ son James, “It serves as a reminder not just to the musicians [John Hughes] championed in the 1980s, but to how intensely his search for music expanded beyond this era. Until his final days, he was still collecting outrageous amounts of music from around the world, galaxies removed from the New Romantic and new wave sounds that, to many, still define him.”

Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes is due out in September on Demon/Edsel. Pre-order it HERE.

Photo: ‘Hounds of Love’ Album Cover