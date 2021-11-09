Foo Fighters to Star in Horror-Comedy Movie ‘Studio 666′

Dave Grohl is a busy guy.

The former Nirvana drummer-turned-Foo Fighters frontman has released a memoir, The Storyteller, this year, done a billion and one interviews, performed on Saturday Night Live and now the bearded musician, along with his band of merry Foo’s, have announced the forthcoming Horror-Comedy film, Studio 666, that will star the band—Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee.

The movie is set to run in theaters on February 25, 2022, and also stars Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film,” Grohl said in a statement. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

The band took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying, “I told you it was haunted. @Studio666Movie only in theatres February 25. Read more on @DEADLINE.”

“STUDIO 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture,” added director BJ McDonnell. “I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old-school “Band” movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles “Help!”, The Monkees “Head”, or “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park”. Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror, and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Based on a story by Dave Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, Studio 666 is produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay & James A. Rota.

Photo: Danny Clinch