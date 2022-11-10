New Snoop Dogg Biopic in the Works with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Screenwriter

There is a new Snoop Dogg biopic in the works at Universal with director Allen Hughes and Wakanda Forever writer Joe Robert Cole, The Hollywood Reporter shares.

The new film marks the first from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures.

Hughes, with his brother Albert, directed acclaimed movies like Menace II Society and Dead Presidents.

According to THR, Snoop is “heavily” involved with the project, which was announced on Wednesday (November 9). And the new movie will incorporate music from Snoop’s legendary catalog.

Said the rapper in a statement, “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Snoop, of course, rose to fame in the early ’90s as West Coast rap was growing rapidly. His partnership with producer Dr. Dre is one of the most successful musical duos in history. Snoop is a 17-time Grammy nominee and has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy makes him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture. We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words,” said Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Universal released the Dr. Dre-produced film, Straight Outta Compton, in 2015. It grossed over $200 million and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together,” said Hughes of the forthcoming work. “Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then.”

“I’ve been a fan of Snoop since Deep Cover,” says Cole. “His music and the films of Allen Hughes have left an indelible mark on me over my life. What excites me most is the humanity of Snoop’s journey to international icon. Universal has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special. I’m proud to be a part of the team.”

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN