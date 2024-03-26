John Legend Reveals Two Former ‘The Voice’ Team Members Have Tied the Knot

Is The Voice set where couples are made? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani famously met as coaches and haven’t stopped making music together since. But it’s not only the coaches who can find happily ever after on The Voice. Coach John Legend revealed during Monday’s (March 25) episode that two of his former contestants have since tied the knot.

John Holiday and Rio Souma Met on ‘The Voice’

It makes sense that Team Legend members would forge unbreakable bonds. The EGOT winner’s discography could double as a wedding playlist. Truly, the man just exudes romance.

John Holiday and Rio Souma met on Team Legend during season 19 of The Voice, which aired in the fall and winter of 2020. Souma was eliminated during the Battle Rounds. Holiday, however, made it all the way to the finale, where he eventually placed fifth.

The Couple Got Married Two Years Later

Since his stint on The Voice, Holiday has released three singles — “Alive in Me,” “Love Finds a Way” and “Waste Mine.” The opera singer has said the latter was inspired by Souma (real name: DeMario Adams.)

“I believed that [‘Waste Mine’] was the closest representation of what I felt about [Souma] and our budding relationship,” Holiday told CelebMix in November 2021. “For me, it was such a specific fairytale story that I believed was happening in my life. All at once, the song represents the butterflies I felt about Rio’s and my new relationship, but it also showed that love was possible.”

The couple wed in July 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Houston, Texas. The city’s former mayor, Sylvester Turner, officiated the nuptials.

“This was the most epic night, and I’ve never seen anything else like it,” Holiday wrote in an Instagram post commemorating the occasion.

Much like Blake and Gwen, the music hasn’t stopped for these two. Souma recently shared a photo of himself performing with his husband at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

“Just like I told you during our time on The Voice; the way you will impact the world with your gift is inevitable,” the Detroit native wrote in the caption. “When God has a plan for you and you’re walking in your purpose; nothing can stop you and I am so proud of you handsome man.”

