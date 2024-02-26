Why Did Gwen Stefani Leave ‘The Voice’? Will She Return as a Coach?

Gwen Stefani announced in December 2023 that she would take a break from her big red chair during season 25 of “The Voice.” The former No Doubt frontwoman appears to have pivoted focus to her music career for now.

However, Stefani is known for popping “in and out of seasons.” The “Hollaback Girl” singer was a coach in seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22 and 24. So fans can’t help but wonder if the most recent hiatus is temporary or permanent.

Gwen Stefani Is Making New Music

Stefani told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season 24 finale that she had been working on new music “for a long time.”

“I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere,” Stefani said. “I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old. It’s still so exciting and magical.”

Most assumed Stefani meant another solo album. Her last album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, hit shelves in 2017. However, ever since No Doubt was announced as part of this spring’s Coachella lineup, the fan theories have been running wild.

Some Fans Think We’ve Seen the Last of Gwen Stefani on “The Voice”

Many fans remain hopeful that Stefani will return for Season 26. However, some social media users have spotted clues that she may be done for good.

“I feel like she might take a longer break this time around,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “People have said they seen interviews or got vibes that Gwen won’t be coming back for a while after season 24.”

Stefani met husband Blake Shelton on the set of “The Voice.” The Oklahoman’s folksy twang had been a mainstay since Season 1. However, Shelton hung up his cowboy hat last year after 23 seasons.

Seeing Reba McEntire in Shelton’s chair was certainly an adjustment for the No Doubt singer.

“It took me like a long time to accept that he was going to [leave], because I was like, ‘Who will you be if you’re not the guy on The Voice?'” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “Ends up, he’s still the same guy and I get to hang out with him every day. Sorry, guys, I’m lucky.”

