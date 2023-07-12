The Eagles Add Several New Shows to Their Farewell Tour

The Eagles have updated their Long Goodbye tour, adding six more shows to the schedule. The Long Goodbye tour serves as the band’s farewell tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale on July 14. The band currently consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill, as well as the late Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon Frey.

The new dates are all second shows at already-announced venues. The newly added concerts will take place in New York, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and St. Paul. Steely Dan will act as the opener throughout the entirety of the Long Goodbye tour.

The first scheduled show of the upcoming tour will take place on September 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York, with a new show at the same venue added for September 8. The tour will conclude at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 17, as well as a newly added show set for November 18. The other newly added shows consist of concerts at TD Garden in Boston on September 13, Ball Arena in Denver on October 6, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on October 10, and State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Previously, The Eagles shared a press release regarding their final tour. It reads, “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds.

“Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years,” the band continued. “We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.”

Check out the scheduled dates for The Eagles’ Long Goodbye tour below:

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023

Sept. 7 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

(Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)