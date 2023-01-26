John Mayer Announces Spring 2023 Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, guitarist and performer John Mayer has announced a massive acoustic arena tour, which is set to kick off this spring.

The performances will span from March 11 in Newark, New Jersey, through April 14 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, February 3, at 9 a.m. local time via JohnMayer.com.

The new acoustic gigs mark the first time in his career that Mayer will set out solo acoustic. Mayer will be joined by singer/songwriters Lizzy McAlpine, Alec Benjamin, and a special guest to be announced at a later time as the show openers.

“Twenty years in the making, this audacious trek features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada,” a press statement reads.

In addition to the shows themselves, there will be a charitable aspect to the evenings. Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each performance on the tour via charityauctionstoday.com. Proceeds from those auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which supports at-risk youth and the homeless.

The full list of acoustic dates from Mayer is below.

SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Saturday, March 11 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Monday, March 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wednesday, March 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Monday, March 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, March 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, March 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, March 29 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, April 1 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Monday, April 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Photo by Frank W. Ockenfels 3 / Courtesy Scoop Marketing