John Mayer Taps Dave Chapelle, Bob Weir For Montana Flood Relief Benefit Concerts

John Mayer has booked out Livingston, Montana’s Pine Creek Lodge for a handful of benefit concerts slated for this August. The concerts are billed as Rise for the River with proceeds from the shows going to support the Park Country Community Foundation and those impacted by the Yellowstone River flood.

Yellowstone National Park was evacuated last month as heavy rainfall and melting snow caused disastrous flooding and mudslides, which damaged roadways and homes in the area.

The concerts will take place over three days—August 8, 14, and 21—with the first two shows featuring Mayer alongside Dead and Company guitarist and singer Bob Weir and comedian Dave Chapelle. The final concert will see Mayer take on headlining duties alone. Tickets for the events are available now on Mayer’s website.

“Announcing Rise For The River, three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston, MT to support a county greatly impacted by flooding and the resulting closure of the Yellowstone Park entrance that the local economy relies on,” Mayer wrote on Instagram. “I’m blown away by the generosity of my friends Bob Weir and Dave Chappelle and can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it.”

The Park Country Community Foundation will take the proceeds from the shows and put them towards emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, and restoration through the SW MT Flood Relief Fund. Along with the tickets, direct donations will be accepted by texting “Flood22” to 41444.

“Park County, where I’ve lived for over a decade, resides just north of a major entrance to the park,” Mayer wrote on Instagram around the time of the flood. “The community thrives on tourism, doing most of its business for the year during the summer months that attract tourists to the area. Because of the park closure, hotels in the area have seen 50-70% cancellations, as would-be visitors have opted to make other plans. Though the park is closed, other incredible landmarks and businesses remain open for business, and the area is safe, beautiful, and still well worth visiting.”

He added: “I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby. I will be there after this tour is over and I look forward to seeing you there. I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss. I’ll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you’ll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place.”

Photo: Sony Music