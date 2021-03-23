John Prine’s 2017 performance at the Newport Folk Festival will be released on vinyl this October for the first time. The limited edition two-LP, John Prine and Friends, released by Newport Folk, and produced with support from the Prine Family and Oh Boy Records, features the entire set from the late singer and songwriter’s performance on April 2, 2017.

Mixed and mastered from its original multi-tracks for the vinyl, each is pressed on premium 180-gram and packaged in a deluxe Stoughton gatefold jacket, and all pre-orders receive an instant, digital download of the performance.

Prine’s full Newport set includes several special guests and friends (in order of appearance) Justin Vernon, Jim James, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, and Roger Waters.

Proceeds from the sale of the album will support the ongoing Newport Festival Foundation (NFF) initiative, which provides relief to those in the jazz and folk communities who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19. To date, NFF has helped more than 400 musicians through its Muscian’s Relief Fund since April 1, 2020. Additionally, the NFFs Artist Gives program has also provided more than 100 grant to music education programs throughout the U.S. since 2018.

Prine passed away on April 7, 2020 from COVID complications.

Full setlist from John Prine’s 2017 Performance:

Love, Love, Love

Glory of True Love

Long Monday

Taking a Walk

Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore

Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow, with Justin Vernon)

Angel From Montgomery

Fish and Whistle

All the Best (with Jim James)

Mexican Home

In Spite of Ourselves (with Margo Price)

That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round

Sam Stone (with Nathaniel Rateliff)

Hello in There (with Roger Waters, with Lucius on backing vocals)

Lake Marie

Paradise