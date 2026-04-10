Roger Waters Is Looking for a Singer for His Son’s Pink Floyd Tribute Band (After Firing His Son From His Own Band)

Roger Waters is getting the band back together… sort of. The Pink Floyd cofounder has never officially rejoined his bandmates since his acrimonious exit in 1985. Now 82, he has continued performing, treating audiences to a mix of Pink Floyd classics and his own solo material. Following in his father’s footsteps, Harry Waters—the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s son with second wife Carolyne Christie—has put together a tribute band called Legacy. Scheduled to hit the road in 2027, Roger Waters says his son’s project is still lacking one key ingredient.

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In an Instagram post Thursday (April 9), the legendary bassist explained that the Harry Waters will perform songs “from the golden era of Pink Floyd” along with additions from the elder Waters’ own solo career.

“Harry’s band is missing one thing. The voice I had when I was young,” he wrote.

Therefore, the “Comfortably Numb” singer is putting forth an open invitation for “somebody who can sing everything that I could sing 50 years ago.”

“Back in the day, I could sing everything from the soft urgency of ‘Hello, is there anybody in there?’ from ‘Comfortably Numb’, to the high-pitched scream of ‘You know how I need you to beat to a pulp on a Saturday night” from ‘Don’t Leave Me Now’,” Waters wrote.

“Can you do that? Are you that missing voice?” he continued. “If you are, this is your chance. This is an open invitation to audition for Harry’s band. I’m serious.”

[RELATED: The Underrated Pink Floyd Song Where Roger Waters Called for a War-Free World]

Remember When Roger Waters Fired His Son From His Band?

Perhaps Roger Waters’ urgent casting call is the elder’s attempt to make amends after firing Harry, 49, from his own touring band a decade ago.

Just before Christmas 2016, the former Pink Floyd bassist visited his oldest son at the latter’s home in Santa Monica, California, ahead of his Us + Them tour. At the time, Harry Waters had spent the past 14 years playing keyboard and organ in his dad’s band. Unfortunately, that was about to come to an end.

“I was fired,” Harry told Rolling Stone in November 2023. “It was pretty miserable.”

He wasn’t the only one—Roger Waters axed everyone except for keyboardist Jon Carin and guitarist Dave Kilminster.

“I think he just wanted a change of blood, something new, something fresh,” Harry said.

Still, he admitted, “the other guys that got the sack weren’t his son, so it was doubly hurtful for me.”

Still, Harry Waters continues to forge his own musical path. In addition to touring with Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, he has composed music for shows like Downton Abbey and Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Featured image by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images