John Travolta’s Daughter, Ella, Releases First Single “Dizzy” to Father’s Excitement

John Travolta is excited. And with good reason. His daughter Ella has officially released her first single, “Dizzy,” over the weekend and, with that, is showing that the apple truly doesn’t fall far from the talented tree.

The new song dropped officially on Thursday (January 6) on YouTube and the Saturday Night Fever star expressed his fatherly joy on social media. The Grease actor wrote on Instagram, “I’m so excited for Ella! Her song, “Dizzy”, is out right now! The link is in my stories and bio!”

Check out the song below.

Ella shared a clip of her playing the song on social media, taking to Instagram to write, “So happy and excited to say that my first single, “Dizzy”, is out now!!! It’s been a long time coming but I’m still that 14 year old weird girl at heart and I love it😉Hope you like it, link in my bio and story❤️👏✨”

Both of the Travolta’s posts have accrued tens of thousands of interactions, showing that there is clearly both an audience and an appreciation for Ella’s work. And deservedly so, of course. She has real skills!

The 21-year-old reportedly plans to release a new EP this year.

She clearly has talent as a singer and is a burgeoning songwriter. This isn’t the first time she’s displayed her skills on social media, nor the first time, of course, her dad has cheered her on. Check out the clip of the father daughter duo below via Entertainment Tonight.

Ella also shared a bit of the track around Christmas here.

Both Ella and John were in the recent film The Poison Rose, a 2019 movie also staring Morgan Freeman about a private investigator.

Papa Travolta was 22 when he debuted his first single in 1976, “Let Her In.” That song was a Top 10 Billboard hit at the time.

Here is Ella’s track below. Officially, it would seem, she goes by the name “Ella Bleu.” Bleu is her middle name, according to her IMDB page.

Her track begins:

I don’t know when I first knew

I don’t know if you liked me too

But I do know I feel that way now

I know that we were fourteen years old

I was the weird girl

You’ll never let me forget

When I think back to that time

The awkward stages of our lives…

Photo via Instagram