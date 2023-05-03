Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Son’s Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown 

Jon Bon Jovi has broken his silence about his son’s engagement to award-winning actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer appeared on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM Show, Radio Andy, on Tuesday (May 2) and addressed the relationship between his son, Jake Bongiovi, 20, and the Stranger Things star, 19.

At the beginning of the episode, Cohen congratulated the “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer on the engagement. The hitmaker was quick to point out that three of his four children are getting married in the near future.

“The latest one, yes!” said Bon Jovi. “Three of my four.”

Cohen asked the Grammy Award winner if he was worried that Brown and his son were too young to tie the knot. He continued to compare their relationship to the singer’s. Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, are high school sweethearts. When Bon Jovi’s career was at an all-time high in 1989, the couple eloped in Las Vegas.

The rock star quickly declared that age doesn’t matter in his eyes when love is involved.

“I don’t know if age matters, you know,” he said. “If you find the right partner and you grow together.”

He continued to offer valuable advice that he believes his child and soon-to-be bride should follow.

“I think that would be my advice, really,” shared the vocalist. “Growing together is wise.”

The singer/songwriter revealed that his four children – Jake Bongiovi, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 29, Jesse Bongiovi, 28, and Romeo Jon Bongiovi, 19, have selected their partners wisely.

“I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with. We like them all,” he said. “Millie’s wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

When asked if he had ever watched Stranger Things, he took it as an absurd question.

“I’ve seen it, of course,” he confirmed with a smile.

Brown announced their engagement via Instagram with a black-and-white photo, where she also quoted Taylor Swift’s chart-topping track “Lover.”

Jake also turned to his personal social media to share highlights from the romantic seaside proposal. “Forever,” he said in the caption.

The couple started dating in November of 2021. They have not confirmed any additional information about the wedding.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)