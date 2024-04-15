‘The Voice’ Stars Huntley, Jacquie Roar, and Nini Iris Battle Over Season 24 Trophy—Again

Huntley came away with the crown on season 24 of The Voice, but it wasn’t a runaway victory. The Virginia blues-rocker faced some stiff competition in Jacquie Roar, of Team Reba, and fellow Team Niall member Nini Iris. Georgian immigrant Nini made it to the semifinals before being eliminated just short of the top 5. Country singer Jacquie made it to finale night with Huntley, ultimately finishing fourth. And while Huntley may have thought the battle was over, Jacquie and Nini would still like a word.

Huntley Has To Fight For His ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Trophy… Again

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday (April 14), Jacquie Roar wields the season 24 trophy like a weapon. “Oh my gosh, you guys, I finally got my trophy from The Voice,” gushes the 38-year-old wedding DJ from Oregon.

“They put the wrong name on it,” she added, as the camera zoomed in to Huntley’s name on the trophy. “But I’m just really proud of me… I’m the champion.”

As Jacquie launches into her rendition of Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” Nini appears on camera to stake her claim. “What are you talking about? This is mine,” she insists.

Soon, Huntley arrives to break up the ensuing scuffle. “Lisa!” the real season 24 winner bellows. “LISA!”

What Are Jacquie and Nini Up To?

Jacquie Roar (real name: Jacquie Butler) may not have won The Voice, but she did walk away with some career momentum and a new friendship. The “country-rock diva” stayed in touch with coach Reba McEntire after the season ended.

“We’re still communicating, and so she’s still coaching me through this industry… She’s taught me how to just be still and sing instead of just be wild, you know, because I’m a wild girl on the stage,” Jacquie told Country Now in January.

Earlier this month, the vocal powerhouse released her latest single, “Learn About Love.” This is her second single post-The Voice, with “Bad Habit” dropping in February.

One critic described “Learn About Love” as “a touch of Tiffany’s rasp, underscored by Tanya Tucker’s depth, topped off with Carrie Underwood-like power.”

As for Nini, her latest single “Psycho” hit the airwaves Friday (April 12.)

