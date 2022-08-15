Jonas Brothers Return to Las Vegas for a String of New Shows

To celebrate Joe Jonas’s 33rd birthday on August 15, the brother trio announced three more shows in Las Vegas. Clearly, The Jonas Brothers have an affinity for the number three and throwing down.

The Brothers recently wrapped their summer Vegas residency at Park MGM where they played fan favorites “Year 3000,” “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” “Jealous,” and “Cake by the Ocean” at the final show. The new string of shows promise to be equally as high-energy.

“VEGAS! We’re coming back to play 3 more shows this November,” the brothers wrote in a Twitter announcement. “We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.”

VEGAS! We're coming back to play 3 more shows this November. We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night. pic.twitter.com/fLXd4lPkqp — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 15, 2022

Days before this announcement arrived, Nick Jonas had already teased the band’s Vegas return in an interview. “We had an amazing time playing the shows but it was limited to just five dates, so we’ve talked a lot about going back and doing some more,” Nick said of the summer shows.

The brothers, while not originally from Nevada, enjoy spending time in the state’s most populated city. Around the same time as their summer residency, the Jonas family opened a restaurant in Las Vegas. The restaurant is named Nellie’s Southern Kitchen after the brothers’ great-grandmother.

“It’s not just about food, or ratings, or finances, but you’ve got to make it about the people,” Kevin Jonas Sr. said about the restaurant. “I ask my chef all the time, ‘What’s in the food?’ and he says, ‘Love.’ And I hope you feel that from our servers, and I definitely hope you feel it from the Jonas’.”

The Jonas patriarch also assured fans that Nellie’s will feature live music.

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)