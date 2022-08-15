Solange Composes Score for New York City Ballet

Solange has composed a score for the upcoming Fall Fashion Gala with the New York City Ballet. Her music will be performed by collaborators and members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra and accompany a ballet (still untitled) choreographed by Gianna Reisen, premiering in September 2022.

Part of the NYC Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, the show pairs choreographers with designers and is Reisen’s third with City Ballet. The Solange-and-Reisen project will premiere on Sept. 28 at Lincoln Center in New York City and perform again on Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16, in addition to May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18 in 2023.

Their piece will also feature costumes by Spanish fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo.

Solange’s foray into ballet is one of many new creative ventures for the 36-year-old multi-disciplined artist, who started as a backup dancer for her older sister Beyoncé in Destiny’s Child and later moved into singing, releasing four solo albums, including her 2002 debut Solo Star and her most recent When I Get Home in 2019.

Prior to working with the NYC Ballet, Solange collaborated with designer Carlos Soto, a regular partner of stage director and playwright Robert Wilson, and has presented her own artistic performances at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, in museum spaces like the Guggenheim and Getty in New York City and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

Photo: Sony Music