Joni Mitchell Shares Rarity “Like Veils Said Lorraine”

Joni Mitchell has shared another rarity from her impending October 6 archival release. The never-before-heard song “Like Veils Said Lorraine” will be featured on the box set Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975).

Videos by American Songwriter

The song comes from Mitchell’s years of relative seclusion on the Canadian coast. There, she had a markedly fruitful creative run, producing three studio albums. According to Mitchell’s website, “Like Veils Said Lorraine” was recorded as a demo, but never saw the light of day.

[RELATED: We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez – See the Results]

“This song was a piece of dialogue that happened with the real-estate woman who showed her properties in British Columbia,” Mitchell’s website reads.

I don’t want to grow narrow and foolish in old age / And miss all that beauty / That wisdom and the grace, she sings in the stripped-down track.

Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) will feature rarities, demos, and live versions of songs from For The Roses (1972), Court And Spark (1974), and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns (1975).

Among the previously announced track list are live versions of Mitchell’s classic “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” and more. Elsewhere are session recordings with David Crosby, Neil Young, and Graham Nash.

Mitchell previously shared an early version of “Help Me,” which originally appeared on Court and Spark. The box set – available digitally, in 5 CD, and in a 4 LP cut-down version – will arrive on October 6. Included in the physical release of the box set will be photos and a conversation about the “asylum years” between Mitchell and longtime friend Cameron Crowe.

Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) will follow Mitchell’s At Newport release. That album, shared last month, features recordings from Mitchell’s surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival last year.

(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)