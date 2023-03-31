Joni Mitchell’s Gershwin Prize of Popular Song Tribute Concert Special Airs Tonight

On Friday (March 31), the Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song tribute concert special is set to air on PBS.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The special, which includes a gathering in Washington D.C. to honor Mitchell, will air at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and include performances by James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Marcus Mumford, Graham Nash, Diana Krall, Angelique Kidjo and Ledisi.

[RELATED: Joni Mitchell to Receive Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song]

The band on set for the musical performances includes longtime collaborators with Mitchell, including music director Greg Phillinganes, piano player Ben Lusher, guitarist Greg Leisz and more.

“I’m a creative person. I like the creative process,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I’ve been a painter all my life. I’ve been a musician most of my life. If you can paint with a brush, you can paint with words. … It’s a great honor to join the pantheon of recipients.”

Mitchell, who got her start performing in coffee shops and nightclubs in her native Canada and would go on to become an icon among music makers, is known for songs like “Both Sides, Now,” “Chelsea Morning,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock” and “The Circle Game.”

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Both Sides, Now” by Joni Mitchell]

The legendary singer is also set to perform later this summer at The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State with Carlile as part of a “Joni Jam.” Mitchell is also a talented painter, creating the cover art for many of her albums, and her visual art will be featured prominently in the tribute concert, along with her music.

Mitchell, who is still recovering from a debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015, has been making more and more public appearances as of late, including a stop at the Newport Folk Festival in 2022.

Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images