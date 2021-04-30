Joy Oladokun Releases New Song, “sorry isn’t good enough”

Singer-songwriter Joy Oldokun releases an acoustic-based new song called “sorry isn’t good enough,” in partnership with Verve Forecast/Republic Records. The song, out today (April 30), follows a 10-track album, titled in defense of my own happiness (the beginnings), released in 2020.

Don’t care what you have to say / That you think it’s okay, she sings on the chorus. That your words have fixed me / Sorry isn’t good enough / But sorry isn’t good enough.

A Nashville transplant, Oldokun, a first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants, hails from Arizona. In her youth, her musical exploration began when she was 10 years old and learned guitar after watching a video of legendary performer Tracy Chapman “To see a black woman up there expressing her experience in front of thousands of people by using this instrument, it just took me,” Oldokun told Billboard last summer as part of their Pride series. “My whole family will tell you, I was not the type of kid to sit in my room and focus on anything for more than two minutes, until I picked up a guitar. Having that representation there for me, it changed the trajectory of my life.”

“sorry isn’t good enough” samples a forthcoming yet-untitled major label debut record. Oldokun was recently highlighted as part of HULU’s Your Attention Please: The Concert, which also included 24kGoldn, Kiana Ledé, Lil Yachty and Swae Lee. Her music has also been synched with such high-profiled television shows as Grey’s Anatomy, The L Word, and Catfish.