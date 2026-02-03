Sharon Osbourne Calls Ozzy Osbourne Grammy Tribute a Moment “Carved Into Musical History”

While the Grammy Awards featured historic wins, memorable collaborations, and a stage debut for Reba McEntire, nothing compared to when the ceremony paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Passing away last July, the music industry continues to highlight the life and career of Ozzy. Considered the Prince of Darkness, images of Ozzy’s life flashed on the screen as Slash, Post Malone, and several others highlighted an icon in all of music. And giving her take on the performance, Sharon Osbourne called it nothing short of “pure magic.”

Getting the chance to perform at the Grammys is a massive honor for most. But for Post Malone, he knew the assignment. There to honor Ozzy, the singer casually walked up to the mic and produced a memorable moment in Grammy history with “War Pigs.” The tribute consisted of Slash, Malone, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith.

Last night was bigger than a performance. It was a moment carved into musical history. Reminding everyone that rock isn’t nostalgia – it’s alive, evolving, and still the heartbeat of music. Post you were pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre. Slash,… pic.twitter.com/vT4DBM23ez — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 3, 2026

With the Osbourne family in the audience, Sharon shared a post on Twitter, giving her thoughts on the Grammy performance. “Last night was bigger than a performance. It was a moment carved into musical history. Reminding everyone that rock isn’t nostalgia – it’s alive, evolving, and still the heartbeat of music. Post you were pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre. Slash, Duff, Andrew, Chad you are the master of your craft and complete icons.”

Sharon Osbourne Promises Ozzy Was At The Grammy Awards

The Osbourne family continues to navigate the loss of not just an icon, but a father, husband, grandfather, and friend. But even through all the pain, Sharon concluded, “Truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Ozzy was definitely in the building.”

Although grateful for the love and support, Kelly Osbourne admitted she wasn’t doing great. “People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ [But] I’m not doing so great. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.” Trying to stay positive, she added, “We’re doing everything we can to try and just live in his legacy and be happy.”

As the Osbournes lean on one another during an unimaginable time, the outpouring of love from fans and fellow musicians acted as a reminder – Ozzy may be gone, but the life he lived and the music he created are timeless.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)