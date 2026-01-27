While establishing himself as a professional musician in Jamaica, Sly Dunbar’s career changed forever when he met Robbie Shakespeare during the 1970s. That single moment led Dunbar to the reggae duo Sly and Robbie. Together, the two produced numerous studio albums, with their last, Dubrising, released in 2014. With the careers of Sly and Robbie lasting decades, Shakespeare passed away in December 2021. And sadly, on Monday, Dunbar ended Sly and Robbie’s legacy when he passed away at 73.

Although first reported by DancehallMag, details surrounding the passing of Dunbar remain a mystery for now. But even with information scarce, fans still took a moment to remember the influential reggae musician.

“Fly high, king.” “The creators with Robbie of most dancehall, reggaé en español and reggaetón early ridims!! RIP!” “Oh no no no no. Omg. Too much. Mr Dunbar. Thank you for allowing us to tap into the Godhead. will see you in the universe. Bless.” “Repsect Sly! Legends never die.”

Sly Dunbar Encouraged Artists To Use His “Beats”

Before becoming a prominent voice in reggae, Dunbar was a simple kid growing up in Kingston, Jamaica. But as a teenager, he already nurtured a love for music. That love even drove him to leave school. “I was going to school, and I was playing on the desk in school, and then I started playing on cans. Then I told my mom I didn’t want to go back to school at the age of 13.”

Most parents might oppose the idea of dropping out of school to pursue a music career, but Dunbar’s mother agreed. And that decision led to Sly and Robbie, but it also allowed the two musicians to start their own record label, Taxi Records.

An influential musician in reggae music, Dunbar criticized the idea that other artists stole the sound of Sly and Robbie over the years. Seeing it in a completely different light, he suggested, “A lot of people said ‘they’re taking our music,’ but I never think of that. To us we know it’s reggae, and so we felt good to know somebody is liking what we’re doing and coming in and doing covers, using our beat, and everything.”

With the passing of Dunbar, reggae lost one of its true architects. But the beats he gave the world continue to dance across the airwaves.

(Photo by Peter Noble/Redferns)