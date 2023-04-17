May / June 2023 Lyric Contest

Congratulations to all our May / June 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for the first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “The Neon in Her Eyes”

By Craig Hendricks

Lyrics:

She’s a true Texas lady,

every cowboy’s dream

pretty as an Amarillo sky

sweet as Abilene

To anyone who knows her,

it comes as no surprise

that when she thinks of him,

you see the neon in her eyes

She had grown tired

Of those one-night rodeos

Smokey bars, honky tonks

And life out on the road

She thought she finally found

A place her heart could hide

But when she thinks of him

You see the neon in her eyes

(Chorus)

The Green of envy,

when he tells her he won’t stay

The blue of her sorrows

as she watched him ride away

the orange and red of anger

when she caught him in his lies

When she thinks of him,

you see the neon in her eyes

Sometimes she thinks she hears

His voice whispering on the wind

And part of her starts wishing

She was in his arms again

But her love is like a sunset

That fades into the night

And when she thinks of him

You see the neon in her eyes

(Chorus)

The Green of envy,

when he tells her he won’t stay

The blue of her sorrows

as she watched him ride away

the orange and red of anger

when she caught him in his lies

When she thinks of him,

you see the neon in her eyes

(outro)

When she thinks of him,

you see the neon in her eyes

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2023 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

2nd Place – “Singer and The Song”

By Maura Streppa and Ben Wagner

V1

There’s a man in Chicago

Workin 9 to 5

When the office closes

He gets wrapped up in his mind

The songs he writes are better than anything you’ve heard before

But livin’ the dream for him is keeping his feet on the floor

V2

There’s a girl down in Nashville

Playing Broadway every night

She gets a tip or two

But works three jobs on the side

It ain’t easy running after a dream that doesn’t pay

But livin’ the dream for her is writing songs every day

CH1

For every Johnny Cash there’s a Johnny on the street

For every Dolly Parton there must be a Jolene

Wherever you are it ain’t right or wrong

Some people are the singer, Some people are the song

V3

If you’re feeling quite defeated

Feeling outta place

Turn on the radio

And let the tears stream down your face

If you start to wonder if this song was meant for you

If you’re even wondering then you know it’s probably true

CH2

For every Johnny Cash, there’s a Johnny on the street

For every Dolly Parton, there must be a Jolene

Whatever you are it ain’t right or wrong

Some people are the singers, some people the song

BRIDGE

Ohhhh

CH3

Some days you’re Johnny Cash or Johnny on the street

Some Days you’re Dolly Parton, some days you’re Jolene

Wherever you are just know you belong

Some people are the singer, Some people are the song

3rd Place – “Friendly Fire”

By Dan Harrison and Autumn Buysse

VERSE

Seventeen, plenty green

Ain’t just the camo on those fatigues

Ready to serve, but can’t get served a drink

He’s seen the movies, tells his folks

Most of the action is just for show

Promises he’ll come home in one piece

And when he does, we tell him he’s home free

CHORUS

And we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest

We think the fighting’s over but it’s still there in his head

Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet

But we don’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulls it

Losing freedom’s fighters

Soldiers and survivors

To friendly fire, friendly fire

VERSE

The battlefield was overseas

But he still wakes up to submachines

On Wednesdays when construction’s down the street

The yellow ribbon’s off the door

But not for his friend on his second tour

Yeah this ain’t war but it’s the furthest thing from peace

CHORUS

Still we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest

We think the fighting’s over but it’s still there in his head

Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet

But we don’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulls it

Losing freedom’s fighters

Soldiers and survivors

To friendly fire, friendly fire

BRIDGE

No one sees it coming

And no one brings it up until we lay him down rest

CHORUS

And we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest

We thought the fighting’s over now we’re folding up that flag

Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet

But we didn’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulled it

Losing freedom’s fighters

Soldiers and survivors

Losing freedom’s fighters

Soldiers and survivors

To friendly fire, friendly fire

4th Place – “Honky Tonk Church”

By Jessica Hershey

Lyrics:

Your church is open twenty-four seven

Just walk right in and you’re going to heaven

All you have to do is get down on your knees and pray

And you’re on your way

Your church is a little different than mine

Yours fills up before sermon time

Mine is full before the band starts promptly at nine

In my Honky Tonk Church it’s hard to find a seat

We got a shitload of sinners no room for the meek

Some are here on purpose others just saw the neon light

It don’t matter why you’re here just grab yourself an ice-cold beer

If your heart’s been broken it’ll be healed by closing time

Don’t get me wrong, we got disciples

They all own trucks, they all own rifles

At the end of the bar that’s Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John

And they’re tying one on

We take confessions, we just got no pews

And come Sunday morning we’ll be sitting with you

Praying for forgiveness so we can all start brand new

In my Honky Tonk Church it’s hard to find a seat

We got a shitload of sinners no room for the meek

Some are here on purpose others just saw the neon light

It don’t matter why you’re here just grab yourself an ice cold beer

If your heart’s been broken it’ll be healed by closing time

So come on Brother, the service just started

We’re raising one up for the dearly departed

You never seen a service like this one in My Honky Tonk Church

You never seen a service like this one in

My Honky Tonk Church

Honorable Mention:

“May Your Life Become A River”

By Jay Segel

“Sure Does Make a Life”

By Barry Carroll

“If These Walls Could Cry”

By Lew Garrison

“Loretta’s Icebox”

By Terry Kitchen

“Wonderland”

By Liam Phillips

“Gasoline”

By Cheryl Ballou

“Human”

ByRandi Driscoll

“Small Town Downtown”

By Mike Ross

“Silver Spruce”

By Owen Howes

“Me and My Love”

By Alden Hedges

“Against My Bones”

By Sarah Renee Phillips