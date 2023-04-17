May / June 2023 Lyric Contest
Congratulations to all our May / June 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for the first through fourth place, below.
CLICK HERE to enter the July/August Lyric contest.
1st Place – “The Neon in Her Eyes”
By Craig Hendricks
Lyrics:
She’s a true Texas lady,
every cowboy’s dream
pretty as an Amarillo sky
sweet as Abilene
To anyone who knows her,
it comes as no surprise
that when she thinks of him,
you see the neon in her eyes
She had grown tired
Of those one-night rodeos
Smokey bars, honky tonks
And life out on the road
She thought she finally found
A place her heart could hide
But when she thinks of him
You see the neon in her eyes
(Chorus)
The Green of envy,
when he tells her he won’t stay
The blue of her sorrows
as she watched him ride away
the orange and red of anger
when she caught him in his lies
When she thinks of him,
you see the neon in her eyes
Sometimes she thinks she hears
His voice whispering on the wind
And part of her starts wishing
She was in his arms again
But her love is like a sunset
That fades into the night
And when she thinks of him
You see the neon in her eyes
(Chorus)
The Green of envy,
when he tells her he won’t stay
The blue of her sorrows
as she watched him ride away
the orange and red of anger
when she caught him in his lies
When she thinks of him,
you see the neon in her eyes
(outro)
When she thinks of him,
you see the neon in her eyes
2nd Place – “Singer and The Song”
By Maura Streppa and Ben Wagner
V1
There’s a man in Chicago
Workin 9 to 5
When the office closes
He gets wrapped up in his mind
The songs he writes are better than anything you’ve heard before
But livin’ the dream for him is keeping his feet on the floor
V2
There’s a girl down in Nashville
Playing Broadway every night
She gets a tip or two
But works three jobs on the side
It ain’t easy running after a dream that doesn’t pay
But livin’ the dream for her is writing songs every day
CH1
For every Johnny Cash there’s a Johnny on the street
For every Dolly Parton there must be a Jolene
Wherever you are it ain’t right or wrong
Some people are the singer, Some people are the song
V3
If you’re feeling quite defeated
Feeling outta place
Turn on the radio
And let the tears stream down your face
If you start to wonder if this song was meant for you
If you’re even wondering then you know it’s probably true
CH2
For every Johnny Cash, there’s a Johnny on the street
For every Dolly Parton, there must be a Jolene
Whatever you are it ain’t right or wrong
Some people are the singers, some people the song
BRIDGE
Ohhhh
CH3
Some days you’re Johnny Cash or Johnny on the street
Some Days you’re Dolly Parton, some days you’re Jolene
Wherever you are just know you belong
Some people are the singer, Some people are the song
3rd Place – “Friendly Fire”
By Dan Harrison and Autumn Buysse
VERSE
Seventeen, plenty green
Ain’t just the camo on those fatigues
Ready to serve, but can’t get served a drink
He’s seen the movies, tells his folks
Most of the action is just for show
Promises he’ll come home in one piece
And when he does, we tell him he’s home free
CHORUS
And we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest
We think the fighting’s over but it’s still there in his head
Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet
But we don’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulls it
Losing freedom’s fighters
Soldiers and survivors
To friendly fire, friendly fire
VERSE
The battlefield was overseas
But he still wakes up to submachines
On Wednesdays when construction’s down the street
The yellow ribbon’s off the door
But not for his friend on his second tour
Yeah this ain’t war but it’s the furthest thing from peace
CHORUS
Still we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest
We think the fighting’s over but it’s still there in his head
Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet
But we don’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulls it
Losing freedom’s fighters
Soldiers and survivors
To friendly fire, friendly fire
BRIDGE
No one sees it coming
And no one brings it up until we lay him down rest
CHORUS
And we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest
We thought the fighting’s over now we’re folding up that flag
Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet
But we didn’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulled it
Losing freedom’s fighters
Soldiers and survivors
Losing freedom’s fighters
Soldiers and survivors
To friendly fire, friendly fire
4th Place – “Honky Tonk Church”
By Jessica Hershey
Lyrics:
Your church is open twenty-four seven
Just walk right in and you’re going to heaven
All you have to do is get down on your knees and pray
And you’re on your way
Your church is a little different than mine
Yours fills up before sermon time
Mine is full before the band starts promptly at nine
In my Honky Tonk Church it’s hard to find a seat
We got a shitload of sinners no room for the meek
Some are here on purpose others just saw the neon light
It don’t matter why you’re here just grab yourself an ice-cold beer
If your heart’s been broken it’ll be healed by closing time
Don’t get me wrong, we got disciples
They all own trucks, they all own rifles
At the end of the bar that’s Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
And they’re tying one on
We take confessions, we just got no pews
And come Sunday morning we’ll be sitting with you
Praying for forgiveness so we can all start brand new
In my Honky Tonk Church it’s hard to find a seat
We got a shitload of sinners no room for the meek
Some are here on purpose others just saw the neon light
It don’t matter why you’re here just grab yourself an ice cold beer
If your heart’s been broken it’ll be healed by closing time
So come on Brother, the service just started
We’re raising one up for the dearly departed
You never seen a service like this one in My Honky Tonk Church
You never seen a service like this one in
My Honky Tonk Church
Honorable Mention:
“May Your Life Become A River”
By Jay Segel
“Sure Does Make a Life”
By Barry Carroll
“If These Walls Could Cry”
By Lew Garrison
“Loretta’s Icebox”
By Terry Kitchen
“Wonderland”
By Liam Phillips
“Gasoline”
By Cheryl Ballou
“Human”
ByRandi Driscoll
“Small Town Downtown”
By Mike Ross
“Silver Spruce”
By Owen Howes
“Me and My Love”
By Alden Hedges
“Against My Bones”
By Sarah Renee Phillips