May/June 2023 Lyric Contest Winners

May / June 2023 Lyric Contest

Congratulations to all our May / June 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for the first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “The Neon in Her Eyes”

By Craig Hendricks

Lyrics:

She’s a true Texas lady,

 every cowboy’s dream

 pretty as an Amarillo sky

 sweet as Abilene

 To anyone who knows her,

 it comes as no surprise

 that when she thinks of him,

 you see the neon in her eyes

 She had grown tired

 Of those one-night rodeos

 Smokey bars, honky tonks

 And life out on the road

 She thought she finally found

 A place her heart could hide

 But when she thinks of him

 You see the neon in her eyes

 (Chorus)

 The Green of envy,

 when he tells her he won’t stay

 The blue of her sorrows

 as she watched him ride away

 the orange and red of anger

 when she caught him in his lies

 When she thinks of him,

 you see the neon in her eyes

 Sometimes she thinks she hears

 His voice whispering on the wind

 And part of her starts wishing

 She was in his arms again

 But her love is like a sunset

 That fades into the night

 And when she thinks of him

 You see the neon in her eyes

 (Chorus)

 The Green of envy,

 when he tells her he won’t stay

 The blue of her sorrows

 as she watched him ride away

 the orange and red of anger

 when she caught him in his lies

 When she thinks of him,

 you see the neon in her eyes

 (outro)

 When she thinks of him,

 you see the neon in her eyes

2nd Place – “Singer and The Song”

By Maura Streppa and Ben Wagner

V1

 There’s a man in Chicago

 Workin 9 to 5

 When the office closes

 He gets wrapped up in his mind

 The songs he writes are better than anything you’ve heard before

 But livin’ the dream for him is keeping his feet on the floor

 V2

 There’s a girl down in Nashville

 Playing Broadway every night

 She gets a tip or two

 But works three jobs on the side

 It ain’t easy running after a dream that doesn’t pay

 But livin’ the dream for her is writing songs every day

 CH1

 For every Johnny Cash there’s a Johnny on the street

 For every Dolly Parton there must be a Jolene

 Wherever you are it ain’t right or wrong

 Some people are the singer, Some people are the song

 V3

 If you’re feeling quite defeated

 Feeling outta place

 Turn on the radio

 And let the tears stream down your face

 If you start to wonder if this song was meant for you

 If you’re even wondering then you know it’s probably true

 CH2

 For every Johnny Cash, there’s a Johnny on the street

 For every Dolly Parton, there must be a Jolene

 Whatever you are it ain’t right or wrong

 Some people are the singers, some people the song

 BRIDGE

 Ohhhh

 CH3

 Some days you’re Johnny Cash or Johnny on the street

 Some Days you’re Dolly Parton, some days you’re Jolene

 Wherever you are just know you belong

 Some people are the singer, Some people are the song

3rd Place – “Friendly Fire”

By Dan Harrison and Autumn Buysse

VERSE

 Seventeen, plenty green

 Ain’t just the camo on those fatigues

 Ready to serve, but can’t get served a drink

 He’s seen the movies, tells his folks

 Most of the action is just for show

 Promises he’ll come home in one piece

 And when he does, we tell him he’s home free

 CHORUS

 And we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest

 We think the fighting’s over but it’s still there in his head

 Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet

 But we don’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulls it

 Losing freedom’s fighters

 Soldiers and survivors

 To friendly fire, friendly fire

 VERSE

 The battlefield was overseas

 But he still wakes up to submachines

 On Wednesdays when construction’s down the street

 The yellow ribbon’s off the door

 But not for his friend on his second tour

 Yeah this ain’t war but it’s the furthest thing from peace

 CHORUS

 Still we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest

 We think the fighting’s over but it’s still there in his head

 Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet

 But we don’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulls it

 Losing freedom’s fighters

 Soldiers and survivors

 To friendly fire, friendly fire

 BRIDGE

 No one sees it coming

 And no one brings it up until we lay him down rest

 CHORUS

 And we get the trumpets playing, pin medals on his chest

 We thought the fighting’s over now we’re folding up that flag

 Act like he’s invincible ‘cause he dodged every bullet

 But we didn’t hear the one in his own chamber ‘til he pulled it

 Losing freedom’s fighters

 Soldiers and survivors

 Losing freedom’s fighters

 Soldiers and survivors

 To friendly fire, friendly fire

4th Place – “Honky Tonk Church”

By Jessica Hershey

Lyrics:

Your church is open twenty-four seven

Just walk right in and you’re going to heaven

All you have to do is get down on your knees and pray

And you’re on your way

Your church is a little different than mine

Yours fills up before sermon time

Mine is full before the band starts promptly at nine 

In my Honky Tonk Church it’s hard to find a seat

We got a shitload of sinners no room for the meek

Some are here on purpose others just saw the neon light

It don’t matter why you’re here just grab yourself an ice-cold beer

If your heart’s been broken it’ll be healed by closing time

Don’t get me wrong, we got disciples

They all own trucks, they all own rifles

At the end of the bar that’s Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John

And they’re tying one on

We take confessions, we just got no pews

And come Sunday morning we’ll be sitting with you

Praying for forgiveness so we can all start brand new 

In my Honky Tonk Church it’s hard to find a seat

We got a shitload of sinners no room for the meek

Some are here on purpose others just saw the neon light

It don’t matter why you’re here just grab yourself an ice cold beer

If your heart’s been broken it’ll be healed by closing time

So come on Brother, the service just started

We’re raising one up for the dearly departed

You never seen a service like this one in My Honky Tonk Church

You never seen a service like this one in

My Honky Tonk Church

Honorable Mention:

“May Your Life Become A River”
By Jay Segel

“Sure Does Make a Life”
By Barry Carroll

“If These Walls Could Cry”
By  Lew Garrison

“Loretta’s Icebox”
By Terry Kitchen

“Wonderland”
By Liam Phillips

“Gasoline”
By Cheryl Ballou 

“Human”
ByRandi Driscoll 

“Small Town Downtown”
By Mike Ross

“Silver Spruce”
By Owen Howes

“Me and My Love”
By Alden Hedges

“Against My Bones”
By Sarah Renee Phillips

